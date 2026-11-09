Slomosa, Blood Ventura fill out the bill

The band Clutch rolled into Wilkes-Barre on Friday for a soldout show at the F.M. Kirby Center on the second to last night of their fall tour.

Second on the bill was “tundra rock” band Slomosa, a group that hails from Norway.

Neil Fallon, lead singer in the band Clutch, strutted all over the stage during a recent performance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

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Clutch, Maryland’s favorite sons, rolled into Wilkes-Barre Friday for a sold-out show at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on the second-to-last night of their fall tour.

Formed in 1991, the band has kept all its core members throughout its multi-platinum, 35-year career. The focal point is lead singer Neil Fallon, who strutted all over the Kirby stage, taking command of the show while the rest of the band was content to stay in the background, giving him a solid foundation to work on.

Fallon also filled out the sound during his banter between songs, adding rhythm and slide guitar while guitarist Tim Sult played blistering solos.

The band’s 18-song setlist spanned 10 albums, including “A Quick Death in Texas,” “Shotgun Named Marcus,” “Electric Worry,” and “Impetus,” to name a few. Each song was greeted as an old favorite as fans sang, danced, and moshed along.

Second on the bill was “tundra rock” band Slomosa, hailing from Norway. They played a tight, energetic 40-minute set. Led by singer Benjamin Berdous, this four-piece band has been making a name for itself over the past couple of years. Bassist Marie Moe stole the show with her enthusiasm, rocking out on the bass.

Opening the night was Blood Vulture with a dark, doom-laden set. Singer Jordan Olds asked the crowd, “Where are the headbangers?” and this author’s guess was in the merch line, which was packed all night.