The Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors will hold a Fall and Holiday Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Lake-Lehman High School, 1128 Old Route 115, Lehman. The snow date is Sunday, Nov. 22. Admission is free. Homemade food, desserts and raffles will be available in the cafeteria. Shown, from left, are marching band seniors Adeline Morgan, Trista Vogan, Rylee McGuire, Amelia Brown and Daniel Armbruster.
Staff Report
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