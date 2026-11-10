Mrs. Jean Greco, mother of concert promoter Thom Greco, celebrated her 97th birthday at the Paul Anka concert at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Sunday night.

Paul Anka interacts with the crowd at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Sunday night.

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WILKES-BARRE — Singer-songwriter Paul Anka will be one of five lifetime achievement honorees recognized at the 49th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 7, and he rocked the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Sunday night, performing and engaging a packed house.

Anka will receive his honor at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., along with David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell.

Since its founding in 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors has celebrated the lifetime contributions of some of the world’s most influential artists in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures and television.

The crowd at the Kirby Center witnessed why Anka, 85, is being honored.

Promoter Thom Greco brought Anka back to Wilkes-Barre for his “You Are My Destiny” tour — which coincided with Greco’s mother’s 97th birthday. Anka entered the venue singing, stopping for selfies, hugs, kisses and a few dances and a special happy birthday wish to Greco’s mother.

Anka and his orchestra were flawless as they traveled through time playing a catalog that truly does transcend musical eras — from the chart-topping run of his first hit, “Diana,” to “Lonely Boy” in the late 1950s, through “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “Puppy Love,” to “(You’re) Having My Baby” in the 1970s and his enduring songwriting credit on Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Many attendees raved about Anka’s performance — his voice, his interactions with the audience, his storytelling, his tributes to Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dolly Parton, Buddy Holly, Tom Jones and more.

“The Paul Anka concert on Sunday evening, Nov. 8, had to be the best show ever at the F.M. Kirby Center — that was not just my assessment — but what those in attendance stopped to tell me — the best ever,” Greco said Monday. “The band was incredible, the video and stage presence amazing. Paul Anka’s voice is stronger than the last time he performed for us.”

Greco said that when he met with Anka after the show, he told him how amazing it was and that his voice was better than the last time he performed in Wilkes-Barre.

“I asked him what was his secret and he responded — ‘that is why it is a secret,’” Greco said.

Greco presented Anka with a 1987 John Pacousky painting of the star, which was on lease to Greco until Anka told him, “It won’t fit on the plane — I am going to leave it with you until the next time.”

Anka again signed the painting before he left.

Greco promoted the show and said his phone and email have blown up with messages from people who attended the show and were thrilled with Anka’s performance:

Chris Dimattio, president and CEO of La Festa Italiana and Sinatra performer, said, “Absolutely fantastic show, congratulations and grazie mille for bringing him into the Kirby.”

Mike Bakaysa of Dallas said, “Thank you for the opportunity to attend this unforgettable event!”

Victor Martens, whose family once owned Mt. Airy Lodge and booked Anka over the years, said, “Amazing!”

Jennifer Starr said, “Terrific show — he’s so talented and the ladies in the audience loved him!”

Amanda McGarry, owner of Tanfastic, said, “Wow! What an amazing show! We had so much fun!”

Joe Barletta of Hazleton said, “Thank you for a great time and lifetime memory and it was great to see your mother celebrate 97 magical years!”

Joe Nardone Sr. said, “You and Anka made a lot of people happy. I heard nothing but great compliments on the show. Everything was right on target. Not too many people realize the work involved to make such a wonderful stage presentation with the screens, lighting, risers. Outstanding musicians. Congratulations!”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.