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November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Medical research suggests nearly 9 million people in the U.S. have diabetes and are undiagnosed, so let’s start with the basics.

Diabetes is the result of blood sugar – or glucose – levels that are too high because of inadequate amounts of, or inadequate function of, insulin. Our cells need glucose to function, and the hormone insulin regulates that sugar. When our bodies can’t produce or use insulin properly, we develop diabetes.

When your pancreas can’t make enough insulin, you have Type 1 diabetes. For reasons we don’t understand, your body attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Type 1 diabetes can begin at any age, but it typically starts during childhood.

Your condition may develop quickly, over days or weeks. Symptoms can start suddenly, and they may constitute an emergency, requiring immediate care.

When you have insulin but your cells don’t respond to the insulin appropriately, you have Type 2 diabetes. Eventually, Type 2 diabetics produce less insulin or none at all.

More than 90% of diabetics have Type 2 diabetes. This more common form usually starts in adulthood, but an increasing number of children and teens are developing Type 2 diabetes. It tends to develop slowly, over years, and changes can be so gradual they’re hard to identify.

The hallmark sign of diabetes is elevated blood sugar. But you may have other symptoms before you know your glucose is higher than normal, and those symptoms may be so mild you don’t notice them.

You might feel hungrier or more tired than usual. Our digestive system converts food to glucose, which our bodies use for energy. When diabetes prevents us from getting enough glucose to our cells, we tend to feel famished and in need of a nap.

You may use the bathroom frequently and feel thirsty. Diabetics might not be able to adequately absorb the glucose in their blood. Excess sugar passes through the kidneys and the body makes more urine to flush extra glucose away. This causes the kidneys to work harder and leads to frequent restroom trips.

Thirst is also a byproduct of the body trying to flush glucose. You’re thirsty because your body wants more water to make urine and to dilute the higher-than-normal blood sugar levels. More water intake also leads to more urination.

High blood sugar can also damage blood vessels in the eye. Over time, those damaged vessels can leak and cause blurry vision. The lenses of your eyes may swell, and you can form cataracts.

High glucose can also damage the retina at the back of the eye, causing it to leak and promoting swelling of the macula. There are effective treatments to stop and prevent diabetic eye damage, so discuss any vision changes with your doctor.

Since your body is using fluid to flush excess glucose, it leaves less moisture for other applications. You may experience dry mouth or itchy skin, and you’re at risk for dehydration.

There are also some very serious diabetes symptoms that require quick action. If you have severe stomach pain, nausea, weakness along with excessive thirst, sweet breath that smells like nail polish remover, deep and rapid breathing, or wounds that won’t heal or get worse, seek urgent medical attention.

Mild symptoms can progress quickly, so listening to your body is critical. Early intervention is the best way to avoid nerve damage, heart issues and other complications caused by untreated diabetes.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.