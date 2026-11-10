Knights of Columbus Assumpta Council 3987, Conlan Hall, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, will hold a stuffed cabbage (piggy) dinner on Saturday, Nov. 14. Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m. — eat-in, or take-out — and the cost is $16 per dinner. To purchase tickets, call Tom Havrilak at 570 287-7768. Committee members are, from left, first row: Jim Donlan, Steve Kaschak, Louis Mondy, Michael Lanczak, Father Michael Boris, Havrilak, David Storz, and Michael Stretanski; Second row: Edward Raver, John Kurilla, Sam Wolfe, Michael Hungarter, and Joseph Palmentere; Third row: Ryan Williams, Patrick Flynn, George Tensa II, Michael Rock, Shawn Clark, and Dale Hazlak.
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