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Allied Services recognized Peoples Security Bank & Trust (PSBT) as a major sponsor of the 2026 Team Allied Services charity campaign during the campaign’s annual finale celebration. The event celebrated another year of fundraising, community partnerships, and generosity in support of care and programs that improve the quality of life for individuals served by Allied Services.

“At Peoples Security Bank & Trust, we believe strong communities are built through meaningful partnerships and a shared commitment to helping others,” said Joseph Ferretti, executive vice president and market president of Peoples Security Bank & Trust. “We are proud to continue our support of Team Allied Services and to celebrate another incredible year of generosity and community impact. The work Allied Services does each day makes a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout our region, and we are honored to play a part in helping them continue that mission.”

As a major sponsor of the 2026 campaign, PSBT joined fellow community partners, supporters, and Team Allied Services runners for the campaign finale celebration on Nov. 5 at MotorWorld Toyota in Wilkes-Barre. The celebration highlighted the collective impact of a record-breaking fundraising year, with Team Allied Services raising $662,276 in 2026, bringing its total fundraising impact to more than $7.3 million over 17 years.

“We are incredibly grateful for community partners like Peoples Security Bank & Trust who understand the importance of giving back, not only through financial support, but also through their time, talents, and volunteerism,” said Jim Brogna, senior vice president of Allied Services.

“Partners who genuinely care about the people and communities they serve are essential to the growth and strength of our region. Their generosity and willingness to get involved help us continue our mission, expand opportunities, and improve the quality of life for those entrusted to our care.”