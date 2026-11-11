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REVIEW

“Bad Like Me”

By: Louise Griffin

Rating: 4/5

Louise Griffin is the pen name for sisters Thea Bloomberg and Kate Farrell. This is their first book written together.

This is a domestic thriller that takes place in a wealthy New York suburban neighborhood, driven by compelling characters focusing on female friendships. Everyone desperately wants their lives to look perfect while quietly falling apart behind closed doors where desire and resentment coexist. Parents are behaving badly and making bad decisions.

The story is told by four distinct unreliable women. Lucy is bored and looking for a change even if it means blowing up her marriage. Rachel is an insecure overachiever who is married to a surgeon. She is desperate to impress the other mothers by running the school parents’ group. Grace is a successful divorce attorney, who is hiding her unhappiness. Carmen is an outsider, coming from an abusive marriage who just wants to fit in. This group of young mothers tell the truth only when it suits them.

Sam is married to Grace and the main caregiver for their two sons. He is considered the “hot dad” in the neighborhood so when he is found stabbed to death at the playground, everyone wonders who killed him. But, in reality, Sam is a jerk and has collected multiple enemies. There is no shortage of suspects who have reason to kill him, including his wife, mistress, a rejected mother, and a humiliated dad. It could have been any of them.

Following Sam’s murder, the story rewinds to the previous months following moms, Nannie’s, and children as they live their messy lives, much of it taking place in the neighborhood playground where their real selves are revealed. Readers also get to know the children who are likable characters in spite of their dysfunctional parents. Pay attention so you remember which children belong to which family.

Before Sam’s murder is solved, women begin disappearing and the story turns darker and the tension increases. Old secrets surface including a long-buried death that is connected to one of the women. Past events lead to complicated and immoral relationships between some characters.

This wasn’t as much of a mystery as I expected. It is an emotional character-driven story with a surprise ending which I enjoyed. There is a lot going on with each woman that held my attention making it a fast-compelling read.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.