$1,200 dollars in grocery gift cards were given to veterans at St. Hedwig’s, thanks to a $1,000 BPOE ENF Freedom Grant and additional donations from Elks Lodge 109. At the check presentation are Wilkes-Barre Elks Lodge 109 Veteran Committee members, Trustee George Wiencek and PER Cathy Brojakowski, and Vietnam veteran and St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village coordinator, Luke Malonis.

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Members of Wilkes Barre Scranton Elks Lodge #109 Veterans Committee delivered 12 $100 gift cards to Luke Malonis, coordinator for the veterans’ apartments at St. Hedwig’s in Kingston.

Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Elks National Foundation (ENF), provided a $1,000 freedom grant for the gift cards. Elks Lodge 109 made up the difference.

Saint Hedwig’s Veteran’s Village, 207 Zerby Ave., Kingston, is owned by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. It is a permanent supportive housing program for homeless veterans. The building has 12 apartments specifically designated for veterans who have a disability and were homeless at one time.

Each veteran has his or her own apartment, and the building also has a common area where they can spend time together and socialize.

The Elks also welcome veterans to a dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Elks 109 Lodge at 39 Evans St., Pringle. Veterans are admitted free, and the cost to family members and guests is $10. All funds raised will go back into the Lodge’s Veterans Fund.

For information on St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village apartments, contact Luke Malonis at 570-609-0764 or lmalonis@cssdioceseofscranton.org.

For information on Wilkes Barre Scranton Elks Lodge 109 and the Veteran’s Dinner on Nov. 15, contact Jim Tanner at 570-239-6943 or the Lodge 109 at 570-714-2616 and leave a message.