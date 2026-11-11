This version is set in 1980s beach community

The King’s College production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ has a 1980s Jersey Shore setting, which is why Noah McGinnis (Baptista), Gretta Rogan (Katherine), David Howell (Petruchio), and An LaLonde (Grumio) are posing on a set built to resemble a boardwalk, complete with a saltwater taffy stand.

Gretta Rogan (Katherine) and David Howell (Petruchio) both start out as somewhat shrewish characters in the King’s College presentation of Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew.’

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If you were on the game show “Jeopardy!” and an answer came up about the title character in Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” you’d probably get credit for saying “Who is Katherine?”

And if an answer referred to the character who “tames” the shrew, you’d probably get points for saying “Who is Petruchio?”

But if you’re part of the audience when the King’s College Theatre Department presents “The Taming of the Shrew” from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20, you might realize it’s not so simple.

“We’re both shrewish,” said David Howell, who portrays Petruchio.

“Katherine and Petruchio sort of fall in love because they see their double in each other,” said Gretta Rogan, who plays Katherine.

Noting “a lot of quirkiness and over-the-top personalities” in the play, director Jahmeel Powers said the script “reminded me of the relationships in romantic comedies of the 1980s.

So audiences at King’s Maffei Theatre will see this romantic tale play out not in Renaissance Italy but on the New Jersey Shore, circa 1985, on a set complete with boardwalk-style saltwater taffy and t-shirt stands.

Another way the director updated the show was to get away from the idea that “a man (Petruchio) is domesticating a woman (Katherine),” Powers said. “In 2026, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

This production of the play is “about people (not just a woman) changing, making choices,” said Powers, who is an assistant professor of theatre. “Will they step out from being at the center of their own universe and make connections?”

“I play Katherine as if she’s more independent and outspoken rather than mean,” Rogan said.

“And Petruchio has to realize he has flaws to correct,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Dave plays him with a ‘frat boy’ personality.”

“He’s never had a woman push him away like this,” Howell said of Petruchio, surmising the challenge is part of what Petruchio finds attractive in Katherine.

Along the way to the couple’s happily ever after, audiences will be able to enjoy “a lot of physicality (including combat), comedy, and ‘80s music,” said Edison Roberts, who plays the role of a tailor.

Songs you might recognize range from “Take On Me” to “Hungry Like the Wolf” to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

The production will run Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. in the George P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets, or may be reserved by emailing boxoffice@kings.edu or calling 570-208-5828.

A meet the cast event with free pizza and an improv show will follow the Nov. 13 performance, and a talkback with cast, crew, and faculty will follow the Nov. 15 performance.