Elton vs. Billy, presented by Philadelphia Freedom, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027.

Grammy winner Ani DiFranco returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027.

Grace Potter brings the Trespassers and their 2027 North American Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2027. The show will also feature special guest Pokey LaFarge.

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WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced several shows booked for 2027.

Grace Potter and the Trespassers will play a show as part of their 2027 North American tour in January; Ani DiFranco also returns to the Kirby in January, and Philadelphia Freedom presents Elton vs. Billy in early February.

Grace Potter

Grace Potter brings her Trespassers tour to Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2027.

The show will also feature special guest Pokey LaFarge.

The show is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and SLP Concerts.

An exclusive presale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Ticket prices start at $39.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com; in person at the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or by phone at 570-826-1100.

Potter, a four-time Grammy nominee, will perform songs from her seventh studio album, “Trespasser,” the follow-up to 2023’s “Mother Road.” She has shared stages with the Rolling Stones and Robert Plant, and earned praise from Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt.

Ani DiFranco

Grammy winner Ani DiFranco returns to Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027.

An exclusive presale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Ticket prices start at $45 and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling the box office at 570-826-1100.

DiFranco, a Grammy winner, launched her own label, Righteous Babe Records, at 19 and has released 23 studio albums blending folk with punk, funk, hip-hop and jazz. She has long advocated against the death penalty and worked with the Innocence Project.

Elton vs. Billy returns to the Kirby Center in February

It’s “Rocket Man” vs. “Piano Man” as Elton vs. Billy, presented by Philadelphia Freedom, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027.

Elton John tribute Philadelphia Freedom and Danny V., from the Billy Joel tribute the 52nd Street Band, will play songs from both artists.

The show will also feature special guests Tori V & the Karma.

The show is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and SLP Concerts.

An exclusive presale for Kirby members began Wednesday. Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Ticket prices start at $20 and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com; at the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or by phone at 570-826-1100.

Doug Delescavage of Philadelphia Freedom performs Elton John’s hits, and Danny V. of the 52nd Street Band covers Billy Joel, with songs including “Rocket Man,” “Piano Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “New York State of Mind.”