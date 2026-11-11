Actors Circle will present ‘The Thanksgiving Play,’ written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Nickie ‘Kylie’ Pimental, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. This adult satirical comedy, intended for audiences ages 14 and up, follows a troupe of ‘terminally woke teaching artists’ who scramble to create a Thanksgiving pageant that celebrates Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. Show dates are Nov. 13 through Nov. 22, with performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15, $12 and $10. Call 570-342-9707. Shown are cast members and staff, from left, first row: Becky Bennett Costello; Nickie ‘Kylie’ Pimental, director; Maddie Giardina. Second row: Mark Fryer, producer; Jonmichael Brennan; Jeff Ginsberg, producer; and Darren Moore.
Staff Report
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