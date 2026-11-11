‘Innocent chicken’ fresh from the oven. I made half the recipe and it was still enough to feed three happy diners.

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Before you ask: I do not know why it’s called “innocent” chicken. If you have an explanation, please email me. Various websites suggest the adjective reflects how plain the chicken is before cooking, or how unadorned it is out of the oven (in this recipe, it’s nothing but a little seasoning, butter and crushed corn flakes).

I do know this version of chicken dinner proved simple to make and very tasty. Unsure of what to expect, I made half the recipe, and that proved just enough to sate three of us. MT and her mom provided a mild surprise: Both tend to pass on coated meats, feeling it is better served without any breading. But they gave considerable praise to this version.

I suspect that’s because I opted to use crushed corn flakes. The dish is from my oldest brother’s collection dubbed “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes,” and it calls for “crushed cereal flakes or bread crumbs,” so you can pick anything that suits your tastes.

I became a bit of a fan of corn flakes for coating meat after trying a “breaded pork chop” recipe from America’s Test Kitchen in 2023. Something about that worked really well, likely the garlic/Dijon/buttermilk mix I dredged the chops through before coating with corn flakes. That recipe also called for mixing the flakes with some corn starch, and using a food processor to get them to a fine crumb.

In contrast, this is probably the simplest “breading” recipe I’ve ever tried: Season chicken pieces lightly, cover with melted butter, encrust with crushed flakes and bake. I had considered using the processor on the flakes, but opted for a plastic bag and a rolling pin for a coarser crust. You can crush to whatever you prefer, but will likely get a more complete coating if you use the food processor.

And I took the “seasoning salt” to mean seasoned salt. You can buy this pre-mixed or search the web for a recipe that suits you. Our spice cabinet includes a small bottle I mixed using directions from allrecipes.com, though I pared down the quantities by at least half: ¼ cup kosher salt, 4 teaspoons ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon onion powder, and ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Consider the size of your chicken pieces can change required cooking time. I used chicken tenderloins because they are a fairly consistent size (assuring more even cooking) and easy to handle. Bigger pieces may take more time, smaller less. Using a quick-read thermometer to check if the interior hits 165° is the safest way to get it right, regardless of time in the oven.

Dobru chut!

Innocent chicken (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

2 pounds chicken pieces (I used boneless chicken “tenderloins”)

¾ cup melted butter

3 cups crushed cereal flakes or bread crumbs

½ teaspoon seasoning salt

salt and pepper

Heat oven to 350°

Sprinkle salt, pepper and seasoning salt over chicken, dip each piece in butter and roll in crumbs. Place in baking pan.

Cover and bake ½ hour. Remove from oven and reduce temperature to 250°. Baste chicken with remaining butter and return to oven uncovered for 1 hour.