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BACK MOUNTAIN

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale: Trucksville United Methodist Church will sell Welsh cookies, with pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Fellowship Hall, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville. Cookies are $7 a dozen and must be preordered by Wednesday, Nov. 11. To order, email Amy35mm@yahoo.com or call or text Amy Sadvary at 570-855-9988.

Grief Support Group: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. This support group is ongoing and not time limited. For more information contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.

GriefShare, “Surviving the Holidays”: Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, will host a free seminar at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 for people who are facing the holidays after the death of a loved one. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and finding comfort and strength. Please register online at griefshare.org/holidays. For more information, call the church office at 570-696-0399 or email info@crosscreekcc.org.

Holiday Bazaar Sale: The Dallas Eastern Star Building Association will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the association hall on Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. The sale will feature vendors, and lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Vendor space is still available; to reserve a spot, call Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 or email diannec@ptd.net. A vendor application is also available on the Dallas Chapter Eastern Star Building Association Facebook page.

Bingo: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, will hold bingo on Nov. 23. No reservation is needed. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Night of Peace: Singers/songwriters Sarah Hart and Francesca LaRosa will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. $10. Seating is on a first come, first seated basis, but there is reserved seating for choirs.

Spaghetti Dinner: Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, will hold a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 14, with takeouts available 3:30 to 5 p.m. and dine-in from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 each. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order tickets. Leave your name, phone number, how many tickets and whether it is takeout or dine-in.

Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Hardcovers are $2, trade books $1, and small paperbacks and children’s books 50 cents. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., shoppers can fill a bag with remaining books for $5. Proceeds benefit the library’s children’s programs. Donations of books in good condition will be accepted from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, cookbooks, DVDs and CDs will not be accepted. Children’s books are especially needed.

A Night at the Races: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, will host A Night at the Races on Saturday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first of 10 races begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must be 18 or older. Horses can be sponsored for $10 each, and each winning horse pays $50. Sponsors don’t need to attend to win. The evening will also include instant bingo, basket raffles and trivia. Pizza, porketta sandwiches, hot dogs, pasta with broccoli, wimpies, soda, coffee and cookies will be for sale. The event is BYOB, and attendees 21 and older will receive a free beer. Donated raffle baskets and gift cards are welcome. To sponsor a horse, name it or reserve a group table, call Andrea Lafoca at 570-466-4227. Proceeds benefit the church. For information, visit stmichaelsbyzantine.com/night-at-races.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2 will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the firehouse, 70 East Third St., with handmade crafts, baked goods, candy, wooden toys, candles and more. Spooky Spoon and Mystic Kitchen food trucks will, along with an ice cream truck. Santa will be available for photo opportunities. Any adult attending the fair with 2 other adults will receive a raffle ticket. Also, the week before the fair, firefighter ducks with tags will be hidden throughout neighboring towns. Adults who find and bring the ducks and tags will receive a prize. Clues will appear on Facebook.

Christmas Parties: Tickets are on sale for the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Christmas parties Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the post, 401 Main St., Dupont. Tickets are $30. For tickets, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152.

Christmas Cash Bingo: Zara Court #113 will hold bingo at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Wyoming Hose Company, 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages available for sale. For tickets call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272.

Breakfast with Santa: Zara Court #113 will host breakfast 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. John’s Lodge, Yatesville Road, Jenkins Township. Cost is $10 for ages 10 and older; $5 for ages 3 to 9. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free. With scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee, juice, crafts for kids and a visit with Santa. Reservations are needed. Contact Lynn Dietrich at 570-212-0915 by Dec. 1.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Piggie Dinner: Knights of Columbus Council 3987 (Luzerne) will hold a piggie dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The meal includes two piggies (stuffed cabbage rolls), roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, rye bread, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $16 and may be bought at the door or from any Knights of Columbus member. Eat-in and takeout are available. For information, contact Michael Stretanski at 570-817-3430.

Audubon Field Trip: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a field trip at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Avondale Hill, Plymouth Township, in search of sparrows and birds of prey. Contact Jeff Stratford at jeffrey.stratford@wilkes.edu for details.

Meatball and Spaghetti Dinner: Plains American Legion Post 358, East Carey Street, Plains, will hold a homemade meatball and spaghetti dinner 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the post home. For tickets, call 570-824-6072 after 1 p.m. or stop in. All are welcome. The dining area is smoke free. DJ music and a bar will be available.

Turkey Bingo: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a turkey bingo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Doors open at noon. The grand prize is a 55-inch smart TV, and other prizes include gift cards, cash and turkeys. Refreshments include lazy pierogi, haluski, hamburgers, sliders, wimpies, taco dip and chips, grilled hot dogs, tater tots, desserts and beverages. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, gift baskets and pull tabs. Prepaid reservations are $25; call 570-899-1704. Admission at the door is $30.

Champagne Brunch: The Friedman Jewish Community Center will hold its inaugural Champagne Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the center, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston, honoring David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation. Proceeds benefit the center’s programs and services. Tickets are $125, and a nonprofit discount is available. For reservations, visit friedmanjcc.org.

Audubon Virtual Program: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Mary Lemerise will present on native and invasive plants, deer foraging, and also the concept of Homegrown National Park, which was established by entomologist Dr. Doug Tallamy. Zoom link provided at gwvas.org under “Events.”

Pi Beta Gamma Club of Wyoming Valley: The club will hold a business meeting 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Agolino’s Restaurant, 22 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. In charge of arrangements are: Diane Pelczar (chairwoman), Janet Babskie and Margaret Turchanik. A holiday seasonal donation will be made to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. The club’s Christmas Party will be held Sunday, Dec 20 at noon at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. Members and guests are invited. Reservations must be made by Dec 13. Contact Susan at 570-357-3583.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army Pvt. Stephen Giza Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The brunch is free for veterans and $20 for guests. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. Reservations are due by Friday, Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

Alternative Christmas Craft Fair: The Christian Education Committee of First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Families can make wreaths with fresh greens and buy handmade crafts from local artisans and fair-trade crafts from around the world. Tables are available to local crafters for a small fee. For information, call Pam at 570-824-2478 or email pam@fpc-wb.org.

A Swetland Family Christmas: The Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) will welcome visitors to experience Christmas in the 1860s during A Swetland Family Christmas, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6, at the historic Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming. With seasonal activities for families, Santa Claus, period-inspired crafts and the warmth of a fire. Admission is $10 for LCHS members, $15 for nonmembers, $5 for children. Reservations are not required. Tickets may be purchased at the door or on the historical society website.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Christmas Bazaar and Food Sale: St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral will hold its Christmas bazaar and food sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Friday’s menu includes pierogi, cabbage and noodles, clam chowder, and macaroni and cheese. Saturday’s menu adds Italian wedding soup, cabbage rolls, city chicken, kielbasa sandwiches and more. Vendors and crafters will be on the upper level, along with homemade baked goods and bread, kolachi, a basket raffle, gift card calendars and Jingle, Jingle Jackpot tickets. Food and kolachi (nut, poppy seed, lekvar and apricot rolls) will be sold first come, first served; no orders will be taken. For information, call the rectory at 570-876-0730.

Turkey Bingo: St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 700 Oak St., Taylor, will host its annual turkey bingo Sunday, Nov. 15, in the church hall. Doors open at noon, and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5, and extra cards are $3. There will be a money raffle, a basket raffle and a bake sale. Food and refreshments will be available.

NANTICOKE AREA

Christmas Sale: Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Sale in its church hall, 210 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5. Gently used Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, decor, toys, books, jewelry, clothing, tablecloths, shoes, furniture and more will be for sale. Refreshments for sale include pierogi cooked or frozen, clam chowder, wimpies and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Dec. 5 drawing. For information, call 570-256-7883.

PLYMOUTH

Potato-Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato-cheese pierogi for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.

WARRIOR RUN

Gift Card Bingo: Warrior Run Volunteer Fire Company, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run, will hold its annual gift card bingo Sunday, Nov. 22, with $5,000 in gift card prizes. Doors open at 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be available. For tickets or information, call 570-407-0416.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP

Nut and fruit roll sale: St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Township, will make nut, poppy, apricot and prune rolls for the Christmas holiday. Cost of each roll is $15. To order, call Bob at 570-951-1171. Baking days will be Nov. 29-30. Pickup will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

WYOMING COUNTY

Roast Beef Dinner: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, next to the Centermoreland Store. Dine-in and takeout will be available. The menu includes roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert. Another dinner will be held in December, and the next one after that is Jan. 27.

REUNIONS

Crestwood High School Gen X Alumni: This group will have a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Broadway Tavern, Mountain Top. There will be a cash bar. Open to any Gen X graduates. For additional information, see the Crestwood School District Alumni page on Facebook.