BACK MOUNTAIN
Welsh Cookie Bake Sale: Trucksville United Methodist Church will sell Welsh cookies, with pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Fellowship Hall, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville. Cookies are $7 a dozen and must be preordered by Wednesday, Nov. 11. To order, email Amy35mm@yahoo.com or call or text Amy Sadvary at 570-855-9988.
Grief Support Group: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. This support group is ongoing and not time limited. For more information contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Night of Peace: Singers/songwriters Sarah Hart and Francesca LaRosa will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. $10. Seating is on a first come, first seated basis, but there is reserved seating for choirs.
Spaghetti Dinner: Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, will hold a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 14, with takeouts available 3:30 to 5 p.m. and dine-in from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 each. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order tickets. Leave your name, phone number, how many tickets and whether it is takeout or dine-in.
Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Hardcovers are $2, trade books $1, and small paperbacks and children’s books 50 cents. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., shoppers can fill a bag with remaining books for $5. Proceeds benefit the library’s children’s programs. Donations of books in good condition will be accepted from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, cookbooks, DVDs and CDs will not be accepted. Children’s books are especially needed.
A Night at the Races: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, will host A Night at the Races on Saturday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first of 10 races begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must be 18 or older. Horses can be sponsored for $10 each, and each winning horse pays $50. Sponsors don’t need to attend to win. The evening will also include instant bingo, basket raffles and trivia. Pizza, porketta sandwiches, hot dogs, pasta with broccoli, wimpies, soda, coffee and cookies will be for sale. The event is BYOB, and attendees 21 and older will receive a free beer. Donated raffle baskets and gift cards are welcome. To sponsor a horse, name it or reserve a group table, call Andrea Lafoca at 570-466-4227. Proceeds benefit the church. For information, visit stmichaelsbyzantine.com/night-at-races.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2 will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the firehouse, 70 East Third St., with handmade crafts, baked goods, candy, wooden toys, candles and more. Spooky Spoon and Mystic Kitchen food trucks will, along with an ice cream truck. Santa will be available for photo opportunities. Any adult attending the fair with 2 other adults will receive a raffle ticket. Also, the week before the fair, firefighter ducks with tags will be hidden throughout neighboring towns. Adults who find and bring the ducks and tags will receive a prize. Clues will appear on Facebook.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Piggie Dinner: Knights of Columbus Council 3987 (Luzerne) will hold a piggie dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The meal includes two piggies (stuffed cabbage rolls), roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, rye bread, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $16 and may be bought at the door or from any Knights of Columbus member. Eat-in and takeout are available. For information, contact Michael Stretanski at 570-817-3430.
Audubon Field Trip: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a field trip at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Avondale Hill, Plymouth Township, in search of sparrows and birds of prey. Contact Jeff Stratford at jeffrey.stratford@wilkes.edu for details.
Meatball and Spaghetti Dinner: Plains American Legion Post 358, East Carey Street, Plains, will hold a homemade meatball and spaghetti dinner 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the post home. For tickets, call 570-824-6072 after 1 p.m. or stop in. All are welcome. The dining area is smoke free. DJ music and a bar will be available.
Turkey Bingo: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a turkey bingo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Doors open at noon. The grand prize is a 55-inch smart TV, and other prizes include gift cards, cash and turkeys. Refreshments include lazy pierogi, haluski, hamburgers, sliders, wimpies, taco dip and chips, grilled hot dogs, tater tots, desserts and beverages. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, gift baskets and pull tabs. Prepaid reservations are $25; call 570-899-1704. Admission at the door is $30.
Champagne Brunch: The Friedman Jewish Community Center will hold its inaugural Champagne Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the center, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston, honoring David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation. Proceeds benefit the center’s programs and services. Tickets are $125, and a nonprofit discount is available. For reservations, visit friedmanjcc.org.
Audubon Virtual Program: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Mary Lemerise will present on native and invasive plants, deer foraging, and also the concept of Homegrown National Park, which was established by entomologist Dr. Doug Tallamy. Zoom link provided at gwvas.org under “Events.”
Pi Beta Gamma Club of Wyoming Valley: The club will hold a business meeting 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Agolino’s Restaurant, 22 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. In charge of arrangements are: Diane Pelczar (chairwoman), Janet Babskie and Margaret Turchanik. A holiday seasonal donation will be made to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. The club’s Christmas Party will be held Sunday, Dec 20 at noon at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. Members and guests are invited. Reservations must be made by Dec 13. Contact Susan at 570-357-3583.
PLYMOUTH
Potato-Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato-cheese pierogi for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.
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