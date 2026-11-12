Species come and go with the seasons

A white-throated sparrow perches on a tree branch in the woods at Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning.

John Sciandra of Mountain Top spotted this leucistic American robin when it recently stopped at his feeding station.

A downy woodpecker plucks a berry while hanging upside down from a bush by the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning.

A flock of Canada geese flies over the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning.

🔊 Listen to this

It’s funny how the same sound can evoke very different feelings depending on when you hear it.

At the end of winter and in early spring, the distinct honking of Canada geese overhead brings hope.

But in the fall, it brings trepidation — at least for those of us who despise cold weather and would rather skip winter (except for Christmas).

So when I observed a flock of geese flying over Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning, their honks crashed over me like a wave of seasonal depression. Don’t get me wrong — I love seeing and hearing these magnificent, underappreciated birds any time of year — but their annual fall departure always brings grief for the warmer months.

The Canada goose, of course, isn’t the only bird species to leave us in the fall. For the most part, Pennsylvania’s parade of migratory visitors is already gone. Thankfully, we still have our faithful year-round residents, including the crows, blue jays, black-capped chickadees, various woodpeckers, cardinals, etc. The dark-eyed juncos have just come out of hiding, but the American robins, although not strictly migratory, are seen less and less each day as they shift to their winter diets and foraging routines.

A rare sighting

Speaking of robins, a reader sent me some photos last week of a rare find, which I asked his permission to share here. John Sciandra of Mountain Top recently spotted an unusual sight at his birdfeeding station: an American robin with an almost all-white head.

No, it didn’t fall head first into a bucket of white paint.

As Sciandra pointed out, this bird has a rare condition called leucism, similar to albinism. It affects about one in 30,000 robins, according to a Birds and Blooms article.

Leucism, according to a National Audubon Society piece, “prevents pigments from reaching some — or sometimes all — of a bird’s feathers. The degree of leucism varies with a bird’s genetic makeup. But the skin and eyes remain their normal pigment and color.”

“Albino birds are distinctly different,” the Audubon article continues. “Albinos are entirely white with pink eyes and skin. Albinism has a different origin, too: problems with an enzyme called tyrosinase. … Problems with tyrosinase lead to problems making melanin, the pigment that gives skin, feathers, and eyes their color.”

I find both leucistic and albino birds hauntingly beautiful, and I must admit I’m jealous of this sighting. I’ve never had the opportunity to see one in person, although I’ve seen plenty of photographs online.

Someday!

Back at Frances Slocum

Spring will also return someday soon — although it may not feel like it for several months. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this unusually warm November while it lasts. Wednesday’s hike at the state park was especially pleasant.

Despite the absence of most migratory feathered friends, I recorded a decent species checklist which included, in addition to the geese: a small flock of mallards; lots of black-capped chickadees; blue jays; tufted titmice; American crows; downy and red-bellied woodpeckers; northern flickers; white-breasted nuthatches; golden-crowned kinglets; American robins; American goldfinches; dark-eyed juncos; white-throated, swamp, and song sparrows; a single fox sparrow (which I heard but didn’t see); northern cardinals; a mourning dove; two turkey vultures; a Carolina wren; and a ring-necked pheasant (likely recently released by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for hunting).

Not a bad count, considering the time of year.

Perhaps it’s not so depressing after all.

Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.