A Soap Star, an Iowa Housewife, an Earth Mother and a Professional Woman bond as they get to know each other in ‘Menopause, the Musical.’ The touring show comes to the Scranton Cultural Center on Nov. 17.

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Sung to the tune of “Puff the Magic Dragon,” the number “Puff, My God, I’m Draggin” hints that when you get older, you don’t have as much energy as you once did.

Sung to the tune of “My Guy,” the song “My Thighs” bemoans how food seems to land there and stick.

And with “Night Sweatin’,” reminiscent of the Bee Gees’ “Night Fever,” and “Change, Change, Change,” sounding a bit like Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools,” also on tap, maybe you can guess the topic of the next Broadway in Scranton musical.

Yes, “Menopause the Musical” will come to the Scranton Cultural Center for one show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 as part of its 25th-anniversary tour.

“It’s amazing. We have people coming back 20 times or more to see this show. They bring their friends,” said Nancy Slusser, who portrays Iowa Housewife in the show.

The four characters don’t have names; the audience will know them as Earth Mother, Soap Star, Professional Woman and Iowa Housewife, who tussle over a lacy black bra at a lingerie sale and end up bonding over their similar experiences as they go through the change of life.

Menopause is not the taboo subject it once was, Slusser noted in a telephone interview. People talk about it, movie stars advertise products designed to help with symptoms, and of course, audiences come to see the show created by Jeanie Linders.

“It’s all about sisterhood, and it’s uplifting,” Slusser said, noting that husbands, partners, brothers, and other male friends and relatives sometimes accompany the women in their lives to the show and enjoy it, too.

“After all, men age, too,” she said.