Wilkes University play is set at tourist destinations

Caleb Flannery plays a drifter named Jess in the first of six vignettes in “See Rock City and Other Destinations,” which Wilkes University will present Nov. 19-22 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts.

Elena DiSciullo plays Dodi, a waitress who decides on the spur of the moment to join a drifter named Jess, played by Caleb Flannery, on a trip to Rock City.

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“Ooh, ooh, good. So yummy,” student actor Caleb Flannery said, moments before a Wilkes University cast was about to begin rehearsal for the musical “See Rock City and Other Destinations.”

Flannery wasn’t talking about the pie that his character, a drifter named Jess, shares with a diner waitress named Dodi — even though the pair seem to enjoy the dessert.

Rather, he was talking about a verbal exchange between two prep school students who, in another of the show’s six vignettes, visit a haunted attraction on Coney Island.

“Rick didn’t want to cut school. Cutter talked him into it,” Antonio Torres said, as he and Luke Novak described the characters they play as best friends, but also sort of frenemies.

“They have to confront their fears,” Torres said, and somehow you get the feeling it’s not a decomposing skeleton or any other scary prop that gives them angst, but maybe something deeper.

The show takes its audience to six tourist attractions in different parts of the United States, including Coney Island, which is part of Brooklyn in New York City, and Rock City, which is a few miles outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In other vignettes, a trio of squabbling sisters has come to Glacier Bay, Alaska, to scatter their father’s ashes; a UFO enthusiast has come to Roswell, New Mexico, hoping for an encounter; a runaway bride stands at the brink of Niagara Falls; and a devoted granddaughter, Lauren, has brought her Grampy to the Alamo.

“A lot of these characters want something,” said Kaiden Harris, who portrays Grampy, a character who cannot speak after having a stroke. What Grampy wants is for his granddaughter to live her own life rather than spend so much time caring for him.

“He doesn’t want her to sacrifice her own life for his,” Harris said.

So, when an attractive stranger catches Lauren’s eye, what will happen? Could she possibly develop the kind of relationship with this stranger that Grampy had with his late wife?

“The thread that goes through this entire musical is this idea of hope that people can come together and get past their fears,” director Jon Liebetrau said. “Everyone is looking for a new road, new opportunities, new connections.”

While those squabbling sisters might overcome their sibling rivalry long enough to connect with each other, and Lauren might connect with the stranger at the Alamo, a character named Evan is hoping for an otherworldly connection.

“He’s in a pasture by himself, in New Mexico, late at night, looking for aliens,” said Elias Brix, who declined to explain if the character gets his wish.

“Come to the show to find out,” he said.

As for a character named Kate, she might be running away from a connection — to the person who expects to marry her.

“It’s not a matter of not wanting to get married,” said Kamryn Breault, who has that role. “It’s a fear of the unknown.”

Working on this show has made the actors want to visit, or revisit, some of these tourist attractions themselves, the cast said.

And even if you’re not about to hit the road right now and head to Niagara Falls or Coney Island, Flannery said, “If you’re looking for something to lift you and get you back on your feet, this show can really do it for you.”

“See Rock City and Other Destinations” will run Nov. 19-22 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts on the Wilkes University campus, with shows at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and also at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.