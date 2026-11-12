Here is the finished product, where it seems that the turnips outnumber the beets. If our test cook had used a different proportion, the dish might have come out with more vivid tones.

Here are the raw turnips and beets, which our test cook tried to arrange into a rosette shape in a skillet before adding broth, covering the skillet with foil and baking the dish in the oven.

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As Thanksgiving approaches, I’ve been looking for new side dishes to try.

Sure, most people probably want turkey and gravy, stuffing, maybe mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes and probably something green. Add some cranberry sauce for a relish and pumpkin pie for dessert, and you’ve got a classic Thanksgiving dinner.

But if you have room on your table for one more dish, why not add a new vegetable to your repertoire?

Last week, I experimented with a marinated cauliflower dish. This week, I set my sights on Beet and Turnip Gratin.

The recipe comes from a blog called Kitchen Konfidence, where food writer Brandon Matzek shared a beautiful picture of turnips and three kinds of beets—red, golden and a variety called candy cane or chioggia — all arranged in a skillet to look like a big flower.

I only had one kind of beets — red — and that could be one reason why the big flower I arranged didn’t have quite the same spectacular effect. But I thought it still looked like a flower. Sort of.

By the way, I changed two other things in the recipe … instead of 3/4 cup of shallots I used 3/4 cup of onions. And while the recipe calls for chives, I completely forgot to add any herb at all.

Still, the dish pleased my taste testers on the home front.

“The buttery sauce is a good complement to the earthy vegetables,” our neighbor Roger said.

“It’s good,” my mom said. “I liked the turnips better than the red beets.”

“It tastes good,” said my husband, Mark, who then wondered aloud why I didn’t slice the red beets the way I’d started to slice the turnips.

“It would have been nice to have uniform pieces,” I said. “But I was using the mandolin, and I’m not good at it. I decided to quit and use a knife before I cut myself.”

“You should have called me into the kitchen,” he said. “I would have done it for you.”

“I guess I wanted to be independent,” I said, adapting my voice to imitate a line from a scene between Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, part of the 1964 holiday stop-motion classic that we grew up watching.

And, while I’m thinking of Christmas classics, this dish seems like it would be equally good served at the end of December.

Beet and Turnip Gratin

9 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided (1 for the skillet, 8 for the sauce)

4 ½ pounds mixed beets and turnips

¾ cup finely chopped shallots

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with 1 tablespoon butter.

Working from the outside in, tile sliced beets and turnips in a rosette pattern, perhaps starting with red beets on the outer edge, then gold, turnips, and chioggia. If you don’t want to fuss with all of that, simplify.

Warm 3 tablespoons of butter in a small skillet set over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until soft, stirring frequently (about 4 minutes). Add the garlic and thyme and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute more. Take the pan off the heat, and stir in the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter. Once the butter is melted and incorporated, season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Pour the butter-garlic mixture evenly over the prepared beets and turnips, then pour over the chicken stock. Cover the skillet tightly with foil, then bake in the oven for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and cook until the top of the gratin is just starting to brown and get crispy (about 30 minutes). Let the gratin cool for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped chives just before serving.