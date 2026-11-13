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November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and health care centers within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) network are hosting awareness and screening events for veterans across the country.

Lung cancer remains one of the most common and deadliest cancers among U.S. veterans. While it’s often caused by smoking, the Mesothelioma Veterans Center is using the month to remind U.S. veterans that lung cancer can also stem from service-related asbestos exposure.

Between the 1930s and early 1980s, every branch of the military used asbestos in bases, ships, vehicles, and other assets.

However, when service members worked with or around asbestos-containing materials, they may have released fibers and dust into the air. They didn’t realize that the fibers could get stuck in their lungs, causing inflammation and cellular damage that can lead to asbestos-related lung cancer later in life.

Asbestos exposure is also the only known cause of mesothelioma, a cancer of the body’s internal lining, and veterans account for roughly 1 in 3 newly diagnosed cases.

Any U.S. veteran who worked with or around asbestos could be at risk of lung cancer today, but those with the greatest risk of asbestos exposure served in the U.S. Navy, worked in shipyards, or held roles in mechanics, construction, and engine and boiler rooms.

“As asbestos fibers were broken apart and those fibers were released into the air, it could have affected a lot of people,” said Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret), a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and VA-accredited attorney with the Mesothelioma Veterans Center. “Unfortunately, asbestos exposure can lead to asbestos-related diseases 10 to 50 years later.”

Why asbestos exposure matters for lung cancer

Asbestos is a recognized cause of lung cancer, and the risk of getting sick increases among those who also have a history of smoking.

Sadly, many asbestos-related lung cancers are found late because early symptoms are easy to dismiss.

Warning signs of lung cancer include:

• A persistent cough or hoarseness

• Chest pain or tightness

• Coughing up blood

• Shortness of breath

• Unexplained weight loss or fatigue

Lung cancer screening guidelines, which can help diagnose patients before symptoms appear, are built largely around age and smoking history.

However, a veteran’s asbestos exposure may not appear in a routine eligibility check. U.S. veterans who are concerned can start by asking their doctor about their risks and share any history of asbestos exposure with them.

From there, doctors can recommend whether a screening or other tests for asbestos-related diseases would be appropriate.

Observing Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a great time to support veterans, civilians, and families whose lives have been changed by a diagnosis.

There are activities and events ongoing across the country throughout the month, including some that are specific to the veterans community.

U.S. veterans and their families can participate by:

• Attending a local VA event. Check with your nearest VA health care system for lung cancer screening opportunities and other events.

• Telling your doctor about asbestos exposure. Name any ships, bases, trades, or jobs where you may have been exposed, even if it was brief or decades ago.

• Asking whether screening or imaging is right for you. Eligibility for lung cancer screening depends on factors beyond asbestos, so talk with a provider about your situation.Learning about benefits and options. Veterans diagnosed with an asbestos-related illness may qualify for VA health care and disability compensation, and may have additional legal and financial options.

• Sharing awareness information. Organizations like the Lung Cancer Foundation of America have downloads and hashtags for sharing on social media, including #LCAM2026, #VeteransHealth, and #BreathOfHonor.

• Wearing white ribbons. A white ribbon is used to symbolize Lung Cancer Awareness Month. You can also add red and blue to commemorate veterans with lung cancer.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center is also ready to offer support to veterans and families facing asbestos-related illnesses during Lung Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.

For over a decade, thousands of veterans and loved ones have put their trust in the team to explore treatments, compensation, and VA benefits claims. You can request a Free Veterans Packet to learn more about how the Mesothelioma Veterans Center may be able to assist you.

Contact Mesothelioma Veterans Center

Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)

855-956-3619

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467