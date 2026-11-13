On a warm night in mid July, Brandan Smith heard a sound outside his house in rural Coshocton. Curious, he opened his door and walked outside. As his eyes adjusted to the dark, he saw a large, hulking figure in his driveway, rummaging in the bins and boxes he’d readied for trash pickup the next day.
“I immediately turned around, went back inside the house and slammed the door,” Smith recalled. “That image of something huge spooked me. And it just kind of dawned on me: It’s a bear.”
Certain that no one would believe him unless he had proof, Smith grabbed his phone, gathered his courage and went back outside to capture a video.
“Sure enough, the bear was still there, eating garbage,” Smith said. “I’d just gotten done cleaning out the deep freezer, and it was into the old freezer-burned ice cream.”
According to Smith, the bear seemed completely unbothered by his presence, even though he was only about 25 feet away. Unsure what to do, Smith called the police. Then he watched the bear ransack his trash pile until a police cruiser arrived half an hour later and scared it off with a spotlight.
After virtually disappearing from the Ohio landscape in the mid-1800s, black bears could be making a comeback. More than 1,500 bear sightings have been reported to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) since 2022. While the majority have been spotted in rural areas near Ohio’s borders with West Virginia and Pennsylvania, black bears have been seen in 69 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and some have wandered into more populated areas, including near Pataskala in Licking County in 2025.
According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s 2026 Ohio Black Bear Monitoring Report, the number of confirmed black bear sightings gradually rose in the 1990s and 2000s, plateaued during the 2010s, then sharply increased starting in 2022.
“On average, over the past 10 years the Division of Wildlife has received 239 black bear sighting reports per year,” the report stated. “In 2023, 260 sightings were reported in 49 counties. In 2024 we received 370 sightings in 55 counties. Sightings were the highest on record in 2025 with 537 sightings in 69 counties.”
A brief history of black bears in Ohio
Before the arrival of early American settlers, black bears were common in Ohio. But in the early 1800s, the state’s newly arrived residents began aggressively felling forests to make way for farms and settlements. They also trapped and killed bears that preyed on their crops and livestock. The arrival of the timber, iron and coal-mining industries only accelerated the destruction of the woodlands where black bears resided.
In 1803, forests covered about 95% of the state of Ohio. By 1900, only 10% of the state was wooded —but by then, the bears had been gone for half a century. Habitat loss and unregulated hunting had driven black bears from a region they had populated for millennia — the same fate faced by other large mammals in Ohio, including bison, elk, cougars and wolves.
Starting in the 1930s, occasional reports of black bear sightings began surfacing in Ohio, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Reports became more regular in the 1990s, and the division of wildlife began tracking black bear observations across the state in 1993. The division soon collected enough evidence of bear activity that the state of Ohio changed the status of the species from “extirpated” to “endangered” in 1995.
Bear sightings gradually increased over the following decades and appeared to level out in the 2010s. Then, in the 2020s, the division of wildlife recorded a notable uptick in bear sightings. Of the 4,793 bear sightings the division recorded since it began collecting data in 1993, nearly a third occurred between 2022 and 2025.
Why bears are wandering into Ohio
According to ODNR Wildlife Biologist Katie Dennison, “West Virginia and Pennsylvania have seen a lot of growth in their bear populations. That means the bears are starting to naturally expand to Ohio.”
Still, increased bear sightings do not necessarily mean that bears are settling in Ohio. The division of wildlife’s 2026 Ohio Black Bear Monitoring Report explains that most of the bears in Ohio are “dispersing or transient males” that “likely do not stay in the state for long.”
Mariela Gantchoff, a wildlife ecologist and an assistant professor of biology at the University of Dayton, has been studying recolonizing bear populations for the last 13 years. She explained that male bears tend to be the first to venture into new territory. Unlike female bears, who often establish home ranges close to their mothers, male bears are forced to leave their mothers’ territories when they are about 2 years old. This prevents inbreeding and helps them avoid competition with older, more established males.
“So that’s why when people say ‘wandering bear,’ it’s typically a young male that has no idea what he’s doing, doesn’t know where it’s going — it’s just trying its best,” Gantchoff said. “But it’s really rough, and they usually have pretty high mortality.”
Gantchoff confirmed that many of the bears in Ohio are “wandering bears.” Young males may roam through an area for a few weeks and then leave. They might travel between Ohio and other states. It’s not unheard of, she said, for bears to swim back and forth across the Ohio River. But without the presence of potential mates, they will not establish a home range.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Click for subscription offers.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.
This story was originally published by The Reporting Project and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.