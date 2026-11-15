Fashion show to benefit Domestic Violence Service Center

Caila Klaiss made her mark on the runway at The Stegmaier’s last fashion show in May.

Mike is excited to emcee the red-carpet holiday fashion show at The Stegmaier at 156 St. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Nov. 29.

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Calling all fashionistas (and friends and holiday lovers alike)!

In exactly two weeks, I’ll emcee the Winter Wonderland Fashion Show at The Stegmaier mansion, 156 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, and I’d love for you to come!

There’s something about live events that thrills me! There’s the energy and in-the-moment magic that makes it fun.

I’ve hosted many different events over the years — networking functions, ceremonies, competitions, and, most recently, a TikTok Live show — and they’re all magical in different ways.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Tea, Fashion Show & Vendor Experience is magical because it’s a few days following Thanksgiving, right when everyone is getting into the holiday season.

I’m already thinking of holiday-themed music, scents and outfits we’ll see on Sunday, Nov. 29, during this event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Stegmaier in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

My friend, DJ Lisa, will be there, as will many other friends from co-hosts and sponsors like The Little White Cottage Boutique, TANFASTIC, MCR Design Group, Salon Adore and, of course, The Stegmaier.

It benefits the Domestic Violence Service Center of Luzerne County, which is a huge reason I wanted to participate.

The event will be a festive winter wonderland experience including holiday fashions from local boutiques, pop-up shopping throughout the mansion, a traditional tea experience (think scones, muffins, sweets and tea), cocktails and raffles.

I think this is such a fabulous present for moms, sisters or friends, and such a great way to spend time together as the holiday season begins.

I’m so thrilled my mom and sister will join, along with their friends.

I really hope to see you, too!

Tickets are available at thestegmaier.com/events.

Some of the vendors featured on the runway will be Uptown Girls Boutique, Pop it! Jackets and Accessories, Maditude Children’s Boutique & Toys and The Little White Cottage.

I’m looking forward to a wonderful afternoon filled with holiday cheer and giving back.

My hope this holiday season is that we can all spend meaningful time together while loving and laughing along the way.

This is a way to do just that.

I can’t wait to see everyone on Sunday, Nov. 29 as we get in the holiday spirit together.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.