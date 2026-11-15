🔊 Listen to this

You’d have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the ongoing problem of college campus rape and accusations of gang rape, touching more than elite universities and fraternities. It is also virtually impossible to avoid reading or hearing stories that describe celebrity sexual improprieties, with disturbing accusations of sexual abuse and/or sexual dysregulation.

Consider the recent court case with comedian Russell Brand, singer Katy Perry’s former husband. He was on trial in London and found guilty of rape and several charges of sexual assault. Brand’s accusers described encounters with him that he denied. These occurred during a period of time he acknowledged he was promiscuous. Brand claimed those sexual acts were consensual.

And now there’s a heavily researched report that has been circulating, listing the most dangerous college towns in terms of overall safety. The data underscores the alarming incidents of rape on and off campus. Turns out, even some of the most desirable areas to live — beautiful places like Boulder, Colo., with pleasant weather, job opportunities and top medical facilities nearby — have shocking stats that would make any concerned parent want to consider these data, and perhaps even revise plans for where they intend to send their child for higher education.

As much as I value that this information is available, what concerns me greatly about the prurient nature of it, is that it ends up feeding our society’s tendency to view other’s sexual escapades as a spectator sport. It also bombards our younger generations with distortions of what healthy intimacy — physical, psychological and emotional — is about.

All those headlines, crime stats and stories of physical abuse tend not to address a related issue: the increased use and access to pornography, and especially to how violent and misogynistic the content has become. That is an indisputable fact, and it should spike an alarm in many parents and adults. Those who may think that suggestive sexual material or pornography does not come with particular harmful consequences, to either the user of it or to those who are in the business of producing it, are not paying attention.

This year I edited a book by a psychiatrist who has worked hard to educate the public about the risks of pornography addiction. In the book are examples from his private practice treating sex addicts with his unique approach, as well as profiles of three historic figures who struggled mightily with their sexuality. “Sexual Healing for Dummies and Others” includes the medical research that reveals how the brain’s chemistry and our biological pathways become altered by pornographic stimulation, to the point that the consumer of porn may end up seeking out more extreme content, and seeking it out more frequently, even accessing it at inappropriate times, like while on the job, driving a car or piloting a plane.

The addictive sexual behavior has caused people to seek therapy and treatment, but many do so only after their important relationships or employment have been compromised or lost, or when they have been sentenced to incarceration because they violated laws.

For those who do not consider the prevalence of pornography use, particularly by young children, as concerning as I do, just think for a moment of the heightened sexual content of much of commercial movies and TV shows. Nudity and graphic sexual acts, with sexually explicit conversations, are as mainstream as commercial ads for treating erectile dysfunction and acid reflux.

Not long ago, images of porn were about as harmless looking as newspaper ads for under garments for women. But with the help of internet access and streaming services, pornography has been turbo charged. And with that, so too the devolution of sexuality and intimacy. Modesty has been all but discarded, as has the “leaving something for the imagination.” In place of that, content creators choose to design storylines and scenes with monstrous aggression that are not helping enrich our spiritual evolution.

The part pornography plays in these sexual disorders has not been given sufficient media focus. More and better sex education — beyond how to avoid getting pregnant or contracting an STI — as well as effective ways to treat this terribly difficult addiction problem, need to be widely available. Having a pornography awareness week alone is insufficient (Oct. 25-Nov. 1). Also inadequate is declaring one day or week to address sexual health issues. All of these topics should touch our societal awareness as frequently as ads for GLP-1.

To bring a paradigm shift that would help the young to grow up to treat themselves and others with loving kindness and respect — a shift that could help to break generational cycles of sexual addiction and sexual dysregulation — requires we demand more accountability from political, academic, business and religious leaders, and from many others, who routinely fail the morality and decency test.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS,” the novel “Just Dance the Steps,” and the romantacy “Wynter’s Dream.” She edited the book “Sexual Healing for Dummies and Others.” Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS” and the novel “Just Dance the Steps.” Her new romantacy “WYNTER’S DREAM” is now available. Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.