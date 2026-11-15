Community kids, BTE founding members part of cast

The BTE cast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ will use lights to let the audience know when certain characters are talking.

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A red light will appear when Joseph talks, and a green light when Clarence talks.

“It’s a nod to the holiday colors,” Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) resident artist Kimie Muroya said, talking about a new adaptation of a holiday classic that BTE will present, starting with a preview Nov. 27 at the Alvina Kraus Theatre in Bloomsburg.

Audience members who recognize Joseph and Clarence as the angels heard at the start of the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” may realize Muroya’s adaptation is based on “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the short story that also inspired Frank Capra’s 1946 movie.

That film starred Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, and Donna Reed as his wife, Mary.

In the BTE production, Muroya has the latter role, and BTE resident artist Aaron White portrays George Bailey in what has become, for many, a story to revisit each December.

Why do people love this tale so much?

“I think it helps people understand their own place and importance in the world,” Muroya said in a telephone interview. “It’s very easy to feel small and insignificant in the grand scheme of things. (This story) shows that so many good things come out of small acts of kindness. It’s helpful to remind yourself of that, to think about community, and the ripple effect, and the people who have touched your life.”

Holiday time is “a time of gift-giving,” White said. “That can lead to materialism, but this story focuses on the value of what human beings are to each other. That’s at the core.”

While a red light will symbolize Joseph, who is an angel, and the green light is for Clarence, also an angel, yet to earn his wings, there will be a blue light for Franklin, whom Muroya described as “the head honcho angel.” The lights will show the audience who’s talking, even when a character isn’t visible.

White lights may represent other characters, at different places and at different ages, which helps condense the story by reducing the need for scene changes.

The story had to be condensed for the stage, Muroya said, noting that while George’s brother, Harry, will fall through the ice, that will happen offstage, and while George and Mary will reconnect in a Charleston dance contest, they will not fall into a swimming pool.

The Charleston contest will be a big, energetic scene, Muroya said, with child actors from the community joining the adults onstage.

So many talented child actors auditioned for the play, Muroya said, that the show has been double cast with 10 children on each of two teams. They portray characters such as the young George and Mary, and the Bailey children.

George Bailey’s interaction with his youngest child, Zuzu, is one of actor Aaron White’s favorite parts of the play.

“Being the father of a kid and always being busy myself, it hits close to home,” he said. “With our two Zuzus, there’s a cuteness factor you cannot teach … and you get to see George, even under stress, being tender.”

Of course, George isn’t tender with everyone, all the time. He can be quite impatient with his older children, and with his Uncle Billy, as financial pressures mount.

“As I’ve been going through the journey,” White said, “I’ve come to realize that’s one of the things that drives him to the bridge (contemplating suicide). It’s not just the financial shortcomings. It’s that the shortcomings drive him to be awful to everybody in his life, to rough up his uncle and yell at his kids, to turn him into something he is not, at his core.”

Muroya said she enjoyed writing the show’s happy ending, when “the kindness (George) gave out comes back to him in spades.”

The production includes returning guest artist Ethan Jovanovic as Clarence, as well as BTE founding members Elizabeth Dowd and Rand Whipple, who will each have several roles.

The show will open with a preview at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Admission is a nonperishable food item to be donated to a food pantry.

A paid preview will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and the show officially opens that evening at 7:30 p.m. Regular showtimes continue at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays and most Saturdays through Dec. 27. There will be an evening show and matinee on Wednesday, Dec. 23. There will be no shows on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.