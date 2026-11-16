This year’s TreeFest runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 6 and will include entertainment.

Donated by local growers and sponsored by area businesses and individuals, the TreeFest trees will be decked out with unique themes that reflect inspiring, or often amusing takes on Christmas and winter holiday tradition.

The Caldwell Consistory in Bloomburg will be the setting for the Bloomburg Theatre Enemble’s annual TreeFest.

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TreeFest will again fill the Caldwell Consistory, 150 Market St., Bloomsburg, with dozens of decorated Christmas trees.

The trees, donated by local growers and sponsored by area businesses and individuals, will be decorated with themes that offer inspiring, and often amusing, takes on Christmas and winter holiday traditions.

The festival, presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, runs on two weekends, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6. After it closes, the trees will be donated to local families in need.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Sensory-friendly hours are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older; younger children are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is free for everyone Friday, Dec. 4, courtesy of the Bloomsburg Rotary Club.

Special events include:

• Yuletide Ghost Stories, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, with BTE founding members Laurie McCants and Jerry Stropnicky, author Cassandra O’Sullivan Sachar and special guest Erika Funke of WVIA. Tickets are $10.

• TreeFest Bingo, Wednesday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and games begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes one bingo card for 20 games, plus admission to TreeFest.

• Cookies with Santa, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Each child can decorate three cookies, visit Santa and receive a book signed by Santa. The cost is $15 per child; adults are admitted free.

Tickets for the special events are available on the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble website.