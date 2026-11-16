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Hazleton Rotary Club members who served in the military shared their experiences with the club at its weekly meeting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Lew Dryfoos, John Nilles, Joan Buffington and Jason Brenner, who all served on active duty, spoke to the club. Pat Derr shared his grandfather’s World War I service, and Lex Sloot talked about a product his company makes that was used by U.S. forces.

Joe DeLuca of the Italian American Veterans group attended as a guest. President-elect Steve Seach presided.

“It was a fantastic program to hear the unique stories of these service men and women,” said Rotarian Mary Malone. “Thanks to all.”