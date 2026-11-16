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The Garden Project at the North Pocono Public Library harvested a record 2,001.5 pounds of organic vegetables this year, just over a ton, for the North Pocono Food Pantry.

Thirty volunteers planted, weeded, watered, picked and weighed the crops in 21 raised beds behind the library, putting in 529 hours of work. Donated crops included potatoes, beans, lettuce, cabbage, onions, cucumbers and tomatoes.

The program has donated 13,956 pounds of produce over its 12 years.

The food pantry serves more than 300 families a month from the North Pocono School District. It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month.

The library is at 1315 Church St., Moscow, off the Moscow exit of Route 380.