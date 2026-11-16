Wilkes-Barre Academy students, families and staff recently held a schoolwide donation drive for Blue Chip Animal Refuge Farm, which provides a safe haven for animals in need. The school said the effort is part of its focus on teaching students to help others, give back to the community and show kindness to all living things.
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