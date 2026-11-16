Wyoming Valley West High School recently named its October Spartan Seniors of the Month, recognizing exceptional members of the senior class. The Spartan Seniors program honors students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement alongside a strong comWyoming Valley West High School named its October Spartan Seniors of the Month, recognizing seniors for academic achievement, school spirit and character. Shown from left are honorees Tanner Ragukas and Sadie Bond, Principal Tara Carey, and honorees Kiana Mahle and Ayden Heffron.mitment to school spirit, dedication, and character. These distinguished students have consistently exemplified what it means to be a true Spartan, participating in a wide range of sports, clubs, and activities while maintaining high academic standards. Shown from left are Tanner Ragukas, Sadie Bond, Head Principal Tara Carey, Kiana Mahle and Ayden Heffron.
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