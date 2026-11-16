Alhamar Caravan No. 4 of the Order of Alhambra and King’s College senior Star Cruz recently hosted a Halloween dance party for Special Olympics bowlers and guests.
Volunteers from the King’s student groups Monarchs in Motion and the Gaming & Media Club decorated the Snyder Room on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. King’s provided pizza, soda and music, and Alhamar Caravan No. 4 supplied the candy.
Gift cards donated by King’s professor David Johnson went to the three best original costumes: Eric Dodson as a wolf, Joey Bubblo as a pepperoni pizza and Michael Pilch as Beetlejuice.
The Rev. Brogan Ryan, a Holy Cross priest; the Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4; and Alhamar members joined the students and bowlers.
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