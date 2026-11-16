Billy Fox, dressed as Winnie the Pooh, gets a hug from his sister, Sharon Carey, at the Halloween dance.

King’s College students dance with their guests at the Halloween celebration for Special Olympics bowlers.

King’s College senior Star Cruz, left, who organized the Halloween dance, with costume contest winners Eric Dodson as a wolf, Joey Bubblo as a pepperoni pizza and Michael Pilch as Beetlejuice.

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Alhamar Caravan No. 4 of the Order of Alhambra and King’s College senior Star Cruz recently hosted a Halloween dance party for Special Olympics bowlers and guests.

Volunteers from the King’s student groups Monarchs in Motion and the Gaming & Media Club decorated the Snyder Room on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. King’s provided pizza, soda and music, and Alhamar Caravan No. 4 supplied the candy.

Gift cards donated by King’s professor David Johnson went to the three best original costumes: Eric Dodson as a wolf, Joey Bubblo as a pepperoni pizza and Michael Pilch as Beetlejuice.

The Rev. Brogan Ryan, a Holy Cross priest; the Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4; and Alhamar members joined the students and bowlers.