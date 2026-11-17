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November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, so it’s an opportune time to discuss two related but distinct types of care.

Both hospice and palliative care focus on managing a person’s physical and emotional pain associated with an illness, but there are key differences.

Palliative care is dedicated to enhancing quality of life for people of any age or stage of illness. It helps patients effectively manage their symptoms while pursuing aggressive medical treatments.

Palliative care supports children and adults with conditions like cancer, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dementia, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease or stroke, because everyone deserves comprehensive symptom management, regardless of whether their illness can be cured.

A patient’s palliative care team may also address psychological, social and spiritual needs with the goal of providing maximum physical and emotional relief. Patients who receive palliative care can also receive treatments designed to cure their illness, and in some cases, palliative care can expand treatment options.

Palliative care teams also work with your existing healthcare providers, rather than replacing them – an important distinction from hospice care. This collaboration promotes coordinated and comprehensive treatment.

Although palliative and hospice care differ, they share common goals and can work in tandem.

Patients can begin receiving palliative care immediately after a diagnosis, while people typically qualify for hospice care when their illness is deemed life-limiting – usually with a prognosis of 6 months or less.

Hospice care focuses on maximizing quality of life within this limited time frame, with a strong emphasis on pain control and comfort.

An ill person may shift from palliative to hospice care if:

• Treatments are no longer working

• Treatments are causing intolerable symptoms, like severe vomiting, deep fatigue or painful sores that don’t heal

• A doctor believes the ill person is likely to die within 6 months

Signs it’s time to transition to hospice include when the ill person:

• Doesn’t want to use aggressive interventions

• Increasingly needs hospital or emergency room visits to care for symptoms, side effects or pain

• Is losing weight for no reason and has no appetite

• Has recurrent infections

• Sleeps most of the time

• Seems confused, restless or unable to communicate

A hospice team can care for a patient in their home, a hospital, a skilled nursing facility, or a hospice facility dedicated to end-of-life care. Specialized professionals provide care after a patient and family choose this supportive approach.

More than 95% of hospice care is provided in patients’ homes, because many people find comfort in their home and prefer that setting.

The multidisciplinary hospice team includes nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, therapists and a physician. The team is available around the clock and conducts regular visits to assess patient needs. They answer questions and support the family as well as care for the patient.

Patients who live beyond 6 months can extend hospice care. If their condition improves, or they want to try a medical treatment designed to cure their illness, they can transition from hospice to palliative care.

Anyone navigating a serious health diagnosis should consider discussing care service options with their doctor and family members or support system. Giving your care team and family clear directions about your wishes – preferably an advanced directive in writing – will help them support your wishes and ease their minds during challenging decisions.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.