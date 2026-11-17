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Allied Services is celebrating 17 years of partnership with Weis Markets, a longtime supporter of Team Allied Services and its mission to provide life-changing care to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and complex medical needs. Continuing its tradition of generosity, Weis Markets once again served as a major sponsor of the 2026 Team Allied Services fundraising campaign with a $15,000 corporate contribution.

The donation will help sustain essential care, services, and programs at Allied Services, supporting the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for the individuals and families it serves. Through its annual fundraising campaign, Team Allied Services helps ensure that patients of all ages and abilities have access to the care, resources, and opportunities they need to live healthier, more independent, and fulfilling lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to Weis Markets for their unwavering commitment to Allied Services over the past 17 years,” said Jim Brogna, senior vice president of Allied Services. “Their continued generosity and dedication to our mission demonstrate the incredible impact of community partnerships. Together, we are helping individuals and families access the specialized care and support they need at every stage of life.”

Beyond its financial support, Weis Markets continues to demonstrate a personal commitment to the cause through participation in the TCS New York City Marathon.

This year, Gary Puhalla Jr., store manager at Weis Markets #166, and Jason Sumner, produce manager at Weis Markets #195, both returning members of Team Allied Services, proudly represented the company in the 2026 marathon. Their commitment to training, fundraising, and taking on the iconic 26.2-mile course reflects the spirit of generosity and community involvement that has defined the partnership.

As Team Allied Services celebrates its 17th year, the longstanding relationship with Weis Markets is a testament to the power of community partnerships and a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.