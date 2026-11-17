… for a munchable, spicy snack

A plate of regular saltine crackers coated with some oil and spices, then baked (a second time) to become “Alabama fire crackers.”

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When the America’s Test Kitchen chef promised to make “Alabama Fire Crackers” with an intriguing mix of heat and flavor, I thought, “I like heat, sometimes.” When she said it starts with two sleeves of saltine crackers, I thought “Wait, they already are crackers.” But when she mixed the seasoning with oil in a bag, added the crackers and said to marinate up to 24 hours, then bake, I thought “that’s so counter-intuitive I have to try it.”

If you have baked, ready-to-eat crackers, what sense does it make to bake a second time?

After trying them, I honestly can’t answer that question. There are recipes that don’t use oil, don’t marinade and/or don’t bake.

Yet overall I personally found these a spicy variation of a simple snack, suitable for the coming holidays if you’re looking for a bowl to munch pre-meal or during TV football marathons. They will probably impress guests more than opening another bag of Doritos.

I did worry that the seasoning/spices would not get well blended just by squishing together in a bag — a justified concern, it turned out. The flavors spread unevenly, for a Goldilocks effect: This cracker is too hot, this too mild, this just right.

I recommend putting the oil, salad dressing packet, pepper flakes, granulated garlic and dill in a large enough bowl to give a good whisk, then put it into the baggie. For better flavor distribution, consider putting the crackers in a large dish/bowl and pouring the seasoned oil on, maybe using your fingers or a brush to get all the crackers more evenly covered. Then put them in the gallon bag to marinade.

Does how long you marinade make a contrast? I baked half the crackers after about 70 minutes in the bag, and the rest the next morning, and could notice no clear dissimilarity. When MT took some to the Times Leader test tasters, she reported very different reactions.

“They’re both great. They are nothing but flavorful,” said page designer Lyndsay Bartos. “I personally prefer the spicier one,” referring to the cracker that spent all night in marinade.

“I definitely noticed a difference,” said reporter Margaret Roarty. “I love a plain saltine cracker, and these would be good for a party. I can see them on a charcuterie board with a mild cheese, maybe brie.”

“I haven’t been drawn to saltines in recent years because they’re so bland,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “This is a nice way to dress them up.” She tried only the short-marinade cracker and called it “fantastic. I like the intensity.”

Sportswriter Kevin Carroll, also not a fan of saltines, tried both and said the overnight crackers were spicier — unnecessarily so to his tastes. “The less spicy one is spicy enough for me.”

MT also liked the shorter-marinade one as more mild, which she called “a party in your mouth.”

As always, the nice thing about making this or most dishes yourself is adaptability. Use a mix of cracker varieties. Add as much or as little of each ingredients — or even other favored herbs/spices — to your taste. I opted for 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes and thought that was plenty of heat.

Dobru chut!

Alabama Fire Crackers (America’s Test Kitchen)

72 Saltine crackers (2 sleeves, 8 ounces)

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 packet (1 ounce) Ranch seasoning mix

2-4 teaspoons red pepper flakes (to taste)

1 teaspoon dry dill

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

Mix oil and spices in 1 gallon resealable bag and knead until spices are fully incorporated into the oil. Add the crackers and reseal. Gently shake/turn the bag, working to get all the crackers coated. Let marinate for 1 to 24 hours.

Heat oven to 250°. Spread crackers in single layer on two rimmed baking sheets (consider lining with parchment paper) bake 20-25 minutes until golden. Cool 10 minutes on the baking sheets before removing.