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Natalie Mullins, daughter of Gregory Mullins and Tami Mas, was named as Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month for September.

Natalie is ranked as sixth in her senior class and is Secretary of National Honor Society. She is captain of the varsity field hockey team and played as forward and mid field, attaining her varsity letter. She was a member of the varsity basketball team and also attained her letter.

Natalie is highly involved in Business Club and Youth In Philanthropy and was nominated as a representative of the homecoming court. She is dually enrolled in high school and Luzerne County Community College and Lackawanna College.

At the conclusion of this school year she will have taken 30 college credits. She is employed by a local farm and pizzeria and her future plans include attending a university next fall to major in radiation therapy.