“The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett follows a group of women who form an unlikely sisterhood who work together to take control of their lives amidst their struggles with poverty, abandonment, and limited options for women.

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REVIEW

“The Calamity Club”

By: Kathryn Stockett

Rating: 5/5

Seventeen years ago, this author wrote the bestselling book, “The Help,” which also became a popular motion picture. Finally, she brings us a second historical novel set in 1933 Oxford, Mississippi, during the Great Depression. It follows a group of women who form an unlikely sisterhood who work together to take control of their lives amidst their struggles with poverty, abandonment, and limited options for women.

The story is told by three prominent female characters. At age eleven, Meg lives in an orphanage and is considered unadoptable because of her age. She is treated badly but works hard to maintain her bright spirit. She is cleaver, funny, and bursting with personality.

Charlie is Meg’s mother who was forced to abandon her daughter because of the harsh and brutal laws of the era. She is determined to survive and will do whatever it takes to get her daughter back.

Birdie, who lives with her mother and grandmother, is considered an old maid at age 24. She travels to Oxford where her sister Frances has married into a wealthy family. The purpose of the trip is to ask Frances for enough money to pay the taxes on their mother’s home, but she soon discovers her sister’s life is not what it appears to be. Birdie is smart, honest, and loyal to her family.

The depression created desperate situations. There were no jobs and people were willing to do whatever necessary to take care of their families. Charlie was the one who initiated the idea of running a dance club to bring in money. She brought women together to stay in the house and entertain male callers. The business became known as “The Calamity Club” and brought in enough money for the women to achieve their goals.

The poor and rich alike suffered through the historic injustices of the depression. Although circumstances left women with little control over their lives, this story focused on what women can accomplish when their band together. The women were strong and resilient.

This is a long, intriguing novel with fantastic female characters who have welcome moments of levity in their interactions. Meg will tear at your heart strings and Birdie will gain your admiration. I totally enjoyed this book, but if you are not interested in how women faced their challenges during the Great Depression, you might not choose to read it.

I hope you do though, because these strong women are inspirational.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.