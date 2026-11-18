Benjamin Bonham, son of Bruce and Erica Bonham, of Benton, was named as Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month for October.
Ben is one of the captains for the varsity football team and was an all-state honorable mention last season. He is also a state qualifier for discus on the varsity track and field team.
He volunteers his time through events like Shickshinny Forward and the high school’s monthly food bank. He also participates in programs through the school such as Senior Reading Rangers by traveling to the Primary school to read to the elementary students.
Upon graduation, Ben is interested in becoming a union lineman.
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