Cast members preparing to present “Clue” at Dallas High School on Nov. 20-21 include, from left: Taylor Lucas, Lily Boger, Sophie Roberts, Joshus Gillette, Allie Wall, Max Panaway, Aidan Somers, and Lucas Dalton.

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Was it Mr. Green, in the conservatory, with the candlestick?

Or perhaps it was Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, or Colonel Mustard in another room with another weapon.

All of those characters from the popular board game “Clue” have been invited to Boddy Manor for a revealing dinner party. In this stage play, based on the cult classic film, the colorful characters will discover they are all being blackmailed.

Mystery unfolds, and the body count adds up. Along with Wadsworth, the butler, and Yvette, the maid, madness and mayhem race through the manor as they search for evidence and determine who the murderer is. This comedy will keep the audience guessing until the end.

Dallas High School students will present “Clue, high school version,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 in the Dallas High School Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Cassie Palfey.

All tickets are $8 and will be available at the door.