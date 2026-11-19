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Residents of southern Luzerne County will soon have new ways to improve their health close to home, as the Hazleton and Freeland YMCAs launch evidence-based healthy living programs with $300,000 in support from the McGowan Foundation and AllOne Charities.

The expansion will bring YMCA programs to both communities. These programs help participants prevent chronic disease, manage conditions like arthritis, and build lasting healthy habits, according to a press release announcing the programs.

Offerings will include the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, water aerobics for people living with arthritis, and other wellness programs, with the final offerings shaped by what Hazleton and Freeland residents need most.

“The Y has always believed that a healthy community is built one relationship at a time,” said Jeremy Popiel, CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. “This grant helps us put healthy living directly in the hands of our neighbors in Hazleton and Freeland at the Y, a place they already know and trust. We are incredibly grateful to the McGowan Foundation and AllOne Charities for this generous investment in our work and in these communities.”

For the McGowan Foundation, the project reflects a long commitment to the people of Luzerne County, according to the press release.

“The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund defines one of its top priorities as access to health care, and we consider effective preventative programs as key to our mission — often, these programs not only change the health of the participants, but also their family and loved ones,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, board member of the McGowan Charitable Fund. “We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to bring healthy living programming — in collaboration with AllOne Foundation and Charities — to people who need it the most.”

AllOne Charities, which funds health and wellness initiatives across the region, said the partnership is about prevention and access.

“Healthy living programs like these help people take charge of their health before a crisis, and they bring neighbors together while they do it,” said John Cosgrove, CEO of AllOne Charities. “We are excited to see what this expansion means for the people of Hazleton and Freeland.”

Residents interested in joining a program can contact the Hazleton YMCA at 267-415-4482 or via email at lissette.dishmey@wvymca.org, or the Freeland YMCA at 570-636-3640 or via email at jim.laputka@wvymca.org. Financial assistance is available.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA serves communities across all of Luzerne County through branches in Pittston, Wilkes-Barre, Freeland, and Hazleton, as well as Camp Kresge.