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BACK MOUNTAIN

Grief Support Group: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. The ongoing group, a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas, is free and open to anyone grieving a loss. It is not time-limited, and no reservations are required. For information, contact St. Paul’s at stpaul@epix.net or 570-675-3859.

GriefShare, “Surviving the Holidays”: Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, will host a free seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for people facing the holidays after the death of a loved one. Topics include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events and finding comfort and strength. Register at griefshare.org/holidays. For information, call the church office at 570-696-0399 or email info@crosscreekcc.org.

Holiday Bazaar Sale: The Dallas Eastern Star Building Association will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the association hall on Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. The sale will feature vendors, and lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Vendor space is still available; to reserve a spot, call Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 or email diannec@ptd.net. A vendor application is also available on the Dallas Chapter Eastern Star Building Association Facebook page.

BEAR CREEK

Thanksgiving Service: Bear Creek Grace Chapel Guild will host its annual nondenominational Thanksgiving Day Service and Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Grace Chapel, Chapel Road, Bear Creek. All are welcome.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Christmas Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272.

Breakfast with Santa: Zara Court No. 113 will host breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. John’s Lodge, Yatesville Road, Jenkins Township. The cost is $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 3 to 9; children younger than 2 are admitted free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and juice, and there will be crafts for kids and a visit with Santa. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Dec. 1; contact Lynn Dietrich at 570-212-0915.

A Swetland Family Christmas: The Luzerne County Historical Society will welcome visitors to experience Christmas in the 1860s during A Swetland Family Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, at the historic Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. The event includes seasonal activities for families, Santa Claus, period-inspired crafts and the warmth of a fire. Admission is $10 for historical society members, $15 for nonmembers and $5 for children. Reservations are not required. Tickets may be bought at the door or on the historical society’s website.

Christmas Parties: Tickets are on sale for the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Christmas parties Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the post, 401 Main St., Dupont. Tickets are $30. For tickets, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152.

FORTY FORT

Free Thanksgiving dinners: Members of Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, will be preparing take-out Thanksgiving dinners, complete with home-cooked turkey and stuffing, to be given away for free this holiday. The church can feed up to 500 people. Please call 570-287-3840 to reserve your take-out meal.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army Pvt. Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The brunch is free for veterans and $20 for guests. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

Public Stitch-In: Wyoming Valley Chapter of The Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host a stitch-in 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 28 at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in Wilkes-Barre in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Twp. The public is invited to come and bring something to stitch along or stop by and see what folks are stitching.

Christmas Singalong: The “Keeping Christ in Christmas” 18th annual singing of traditional Christmas hymns and carols by candlelight is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Nativity display on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn. The singalong comes before the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in the courthouse rotunda. In bad weather, the group will gather inside the courthouse. For information, call Nancy at 570-239-3363.

Alternative Christmas Craft Fair: The Christian Education Committee of First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Families can make wreaths with fresh greens and buy handmade crafts from local artisans and fair-trade crafts from around the world. Tables are available to local crafters for a small fee. For information, call Pam at 570-824-2478 or email pam@fpc-wb.org.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club’s Nov. 24 meeting has been canceled. Its Christmas party will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2. Tickets are still available for Sight and Sound Theatres’ “Jonah” June 6, 2027. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call trip coordinator Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call club president Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE AREA

Christmas Sale: Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold a Christmas sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5, in its church hall, 210 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke. Gently used Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, decor, toys, books, jewelry, clothing, tablecloths, shoes, furniture and more will be for sale. Refreshments for sale include cooked or frozen pierogi, clam chowder, wimpies and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Dec. 5 drawing. For information, call 570-256-7883.

WARRIOR RUN

Gift Card Bingo: Warrior Run Volunteer Fire Company, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run, will hold its annual gift card bingo Sunday, Nov. 22, with $5,000 in gift card prizes. Doors open at 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be available. For tickets or information, call 570-407-0416.

Children’s Christmas Party: Twin Boro Lions Club will hold its annual children’s Christmas party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Warrior Run Fire Hall. Children 10 and younger who live in Sugar Notch or Warrior Run are invited. Children must be registered in advance, and the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 9. Register at Derffs Pizza or Steve’s Auto Body, with any Lions Club member or by calling Steve Brezna at 570-829-0153.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP

Nut and Fruit Roll Sale: St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Township, is taking orders for nut, poppy seed, apricot and prune rolls for Christmas. Rolls are $15 each. To order, call Bob at 570-951-1171. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

WYOMING COUNTY

Bingo: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, will hold bingo Monday, Nov. 23. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. No reservation is needed.

REUNIONS

Crestwood High School Gen X Alumni: The group will hold a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Broadway Tavern, Mountain Top. There will be a cash bar. All Gen X graduates are welcome. For information, see the Crestwood School District Alumni page on Facebook.

Coughlin High School, Class of 1959: The alumni will meet for their monthly get together at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Leggio’s Restaurant, Highway 315, Plains Township. Coughlin Classes of 1958 and 1960 are welcome. Call Fran at 570-261-4121 if you plan to attend.