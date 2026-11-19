When our test cook finally, and more or less faithfully, followed Mollie Katzen’s recipe for Creamy Broccoli Salad, she brought out her turkey salt and pepper shakers to emphasis that this could be a Thanksgiving side dish.

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Last Thursday was the final day of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, and I observed this bittersweet occasion by buying two baskets of broccoli.

Intending to prepare yet another veggie dish from the vintage cookbook by Mollie Katzen that has inspired me lately, I planned to squeeze lemons, mix Greek yogurt with mayonnaise, buy scallions and slice them for a “Creamy Broccoli Salad.”

I was so gung-ho.

Then on Friday, which was my day off and intended cooking day, I woke up sneezing, achy, and sadly lacking in energy.

Go to a store to buy scallions? Groan. Why do that when I had a bag of yellow onions in the kitchen?

Search out fresh ingredients for homemade dressing? Why do that when I could just take the cap off a bottle of Marzetti Classic Ranch?

That day I made a facsimile of Creamy Broccoli Salad in as lazy a way as possible — with yellow onion and bottled dressing — and certainly didn’t impress my husband.

“I guess people who really like ranch dressing would like this,” Mark said. “But I think it overwhelms the broccoli; the broccoli would probably stand up better against the homemade dressing. And I think you cooked the broccoli too long.”

That last bit shocked me because Mark more often tells me I haven’t cooked vegetables long enough.

By Saturday, I was feeling better, and I still had my second basket of broccoli to work with.

For “Take 2,” I made the homemade dressing, squeezed lemon juice, and sliced my freshly purchased scallions. (OK, OK, I used sage instead of tarragon, but that was my only substitution.)

To show how festive I was feeling, I dug out the salt and pepper shakers, shaped like turkeys, that my grandmother gave me when I was about 5 years old. They would help emphasize that the salad would be a good side dish for Thanksgiving, I told myself as I set up a photo.

Mark pronounced my closer-to-the-recipe version better than the lazy version, but added: “It’s still not something I would make.”

My mom, in contrast, preferred the first version. But then, she’s a fan of ranch dressing.

As for me, I liked them both the same.

Here is the recipe from “The Enchanted Broccoli Cookbook” by Mollie Katzen.

Creamy Broccoli Salad

2 good-sized bunches (about 2 pounds) fresh broccoli

2 equally good-sized lemons, well juiced

1 /2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup yogurt or sour cream (or a combination)

approximately 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed tarragon

4 finely minced scallions (greens and whites)

Lots of freshly ground pepper

Cut off the bottom few inches of the broccoli stalks and discard. Use a sharp paring knife or a vegetable peeler to trim the stalks and to lightly shave off some of the tough outer skin. Cut these well-manicured stalks lengthwise into manageable spears.

Steam the broccoli until it is just tender and bright green. Remove from the heat immediately and rinse under cold water. Drain.

Combine the lemon juice with all other ingredients. Toss the still-warm broccoli with this dressing until well mixed. Cover and chill.