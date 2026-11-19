🔊 Listen to this

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a Chicago advertising executive struggling to get home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Knotty Brunch: Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can share tips, swap supplies and work on projects together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This month’s theme is Dinovember, and dinosaur-themed patterns will be available, though any project is welcome. The free event is for ages 10 and older, and snacks will be provided. To register, call 570-821-1959 or visit the information services desk.

Bookworms Storytime: The Hoyt Library will host the final Bookworms Storytime for the fall season, for children ages 3 through 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Children are invited to listen to a story and make a themed craft to take home. Whether your child is a longtime book reader or just beginning their reading adventure, Bookworms Storytime is designed to spark imagination, encourage a love of reading, and offer an opportunity to meet new friends at the library. To register, call 570-287-2013, or visit hoytlibrary.org.

Journaling Gratitude: The Hoyt Library will host a journaling experience designed to help participants cultivate personal insight, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Titled “Gratitude,” this session will include gentle prompts, quiet writing time and optional reflection in a supportive, welcoming space. Call to register at 570-287-2013.

Gentle Yoga: The West Pittston Library will hold a Gentle Yoga at the Library event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21 at the library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. This class is for all levels of yoga experience, especially beginners. We will practice breathing techniques designed to bring your mind to the present moment and reduce stress, as well as gentle yoga postures that improve flexibility and blood circulation. To register, call 570-654-9847. The class is donation-based. Please bring a mat and water. If you don’t have a mat, you may use one of ours.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Home for the Holidays” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a woman who, after being fired, kissing her soon-to-be ex-boss and learning her daughter will spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, must spend the holiday with her family.

Graffiti Names: Kids ages 8 and older are invited to explore graffiti writing style as an art form and practice writing their names with different lettering techniques. The group will also construct miniature fences to decorate with their names. This event will be held from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Wet Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. To register, see the library website.

Gingerbread House Holiday Craft: The Hoyt Library invites creative people of all ages to a festive time of crafting to make holiday keepsakes at Candy Cane Lane in the library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Call 570-287-2013 to register.

One-On-One Technology Lessons: Do you need help figuring out how to use that cell phone, laptop or tablet? Seniors age 50 and older are invited to bring their device to the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library in Mountain Top for a 45-minute, one-on-one lesson taught by an expert — a teen. Seniors may sign up at the library or call 570-474-9313 for available dates.

Math Tutoring: Fanhui Kong, a mathematics professor at Wilkes University, offers free one-on-one tutoring for students in sixth through 12th grades from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Registration is required; call 570-287-2013 or visit the library’s website.