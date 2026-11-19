His band, The Royaltones, named Rock and Roll Legend

The Royaltones included Karl Kay Kaminski on guitar, Mike Popoff on keyboards, Greg Popoff on drums and George Katsakis on saxophone.

Shown, from left, are George Katsakis; Gary Johnson, founder and curator of the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame; and Karl Kay Kaminski.

🔊 Listen to this

Karl Kay Kaminski lived in Plymouth as a child, and now calls Rice Township home.

But there were also years in between when he lived in the Detroit area, which was an exciting place for a young musician to become part of a band.

“There was music everywhere,” Kaminski, 84, recalled in a telephone interview. “Bowling alleys had live entertainment. We’d be playing in a bar and on our break we’d walk across the street and listen to another band.”

Kaminski played guitar with some of his high school classmates in a Dearborn-based group called The Royaltones, which also included George Katsakis on saxophone, Mike Popoff on keyboards, and Mike’s twin brother, Greg, on drums.

Highlights in the band’s career came when they appeared on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” — playing their hit “Poor Boy” in 1958 and another instrumental, “Flamingo Express,” in 1961.

“The energy inside the Philadelphia studio was electric. The show was live, the room was packed wall-to-wall with dancing teenagers,” Kaminski’s daughter, Karla Porter, described what he has told her about his 1961 appearance on the Philadelphia-based music show. “Dick Clark was as warm, personable, and friendly in real life as he appeared on television screens across the nation.”

The television appearance propelled “Flamingo Express” onto Billboard’s Hot 100 list in early 1961, Porter said, giving the group national exposure that stood as a definitive highlight of their musical careers.

Earlier this fall, The Royaltones were honored as a group by being inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame. Kaminski and Katsakis, the two surviving members of the original group, attended the ceremony in Bay City.

“It was a wonderful day! What a memory!” Kaminski said.

The story of The Royaltones has been chronicled in David A. Carson’s musical history book “Grit, Noise and Revolution: The Birth of Detroit Rock ‘n Roll.”

Eventually, Kaminski gave up the band in favor of raising a family with his wife, Suzy.

“I got married young, and we had a little daughter, Karla,” he said. “I gave up the band for my family.”

Karl Kaminski brought his family back to the Wyoming Valley, worked as a union carpenter in the building trades and is now retired.

But he still looks back fondly on his years with the band and urges others to listen to their sound.

“Our music is on YouTube, still today,” he said.

And if you pull up that song, you might see comments like “Absolute Perfection,” “Cool, upbeat rockin’ instrumental!” and “I played that 45 so much it got all white and the … grooves wore out!”