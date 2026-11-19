Registration opens for 2027

YMCA Camp Kresge enjoyed its most successful year this summer, introducing over 5,640 visitors to the White Haven wilderness while also earning official accreditation from the American Camp Association.

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WHITE HAVEN — Over the past year, YMCA Camp Kresge has hosted people from local communities and around the world, according to Steph Bewley, executive director.

“We’ve added new elements to our day camp, like Fishing Camp and reached a new record of participants,” Bewley said. “Overnight camp also extended its reach, welcoming campers from across Pennsylvania, surrounding states, Spain, and Italy. The camp really developed a dynamic and inclusive culture this year. We can’t wait to build off that momentum as we open registration for 2027.”

Bewley said YMCA Camp Kresge enjoyed its most successful year this summer, introducing more than 5,640 visitors to the White Haven wilderness, while also earning official accreditation from the American Camp Association.

The Blue Sky Outdoor Education program alone served over 4,600 participants from 13 local school districts., Bewley said. Year-round programming, like Summer Family Camp and private rentals, saw alumni returning with their children and grandchildren, keeping their family Camp Kresge tradition alive and well.

As a nonprofit organization, Bewley said a major goal of YMCA Camp Kresge is to make an impactful camp experience accessible to all. Thanks to generous donors, Bewley said event sponsors, and the continued support of local partners, the scholarship program was able to provide financial assistance for 322 weeks of camp, totaling over $65,000.

Bewley said behind these captivating camp programs is a team of directors working year-round to ensure YMCA Camp Kresge is operating at and above industry standards. Covering everything from safety drills and hiring practices to program curriculum and implementation, Bewley said said the directors are constantly making improvements to provide the best camp experience possible to everyone who visits.

“ACA accreditation means that YMCA Camp Kresge voluntarily participated in a thorough review of its operation against applicable ACA standards,” said ACA President/CEO Henry DeHart. “The ACA collaborates with experts from across many fields to develop and maintain research-informed standards for camp operations.”

The visit included an on-site review by trained external reviewers against applicable ACA standards, which are maintained by the camp team to ensure consistent compliance.

“Successfully completing another ACA Accreditation visit reflects our ongoing commitment to health, safety, and quality camp operations,” said Bewley. “Our goal at Camp Kresge is to provide exciting and engaging programs that are not only fun, but safe. Our ACA accreditation means we’re taking every possible step to provide impactful programs in a well-maintained facility with highly trained staff.”

Bewley said the 2027 programs will feature enhanced teen leadership camps, the return of Fishing Camp and College Tour Week, and day or overnight options for all specialty programs. Registration for next year’s programs are open but spaces are limited for specialty camps.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.