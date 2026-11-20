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Many Americans in 1939 faced a strange problem as they made plans for the family holiday of Thanksgiving.

They were caught up in a national dispute over which date Thanksgiving would fall on that year.

There was a national debate going on in 1939 over whether Thanksgiving should be proclaimed by the president as usual for the last Thursday in November, which that year would be the last day of the month, or, as advocates of change wished, the fourth Thursday, a week before the month ended,

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, in an online posting, explains how the dispute came about.

Thanksgiving, unlike many other holidays, had never had a set national date. By tradition, the president would issue a proclamation, which had always been issued on the last Thursday of November, whatever the date. That dating agreed with the plan set forth by President Abraham Lincoln many years earlier.

But the lingering depressed economy of 1939 had business worried.

“Business leaders feared they would lose money” because there were only 24 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the library statement explains. In those days, most people waited until after Thanksgiving to start their Christmas shopping.

The president’s new system would add a whole week of Christmas shopping to the calendar.

However, not all 48 states went along with Roosevelt’s switch. So, workdays off and school breaks suddenly fell on different days that November, depending upon where a person lived, with travel schedules, rivalry football games and much else now uncertain.

The problem was finally solved in December of 1941, when Congress agreed that the fourth Thursday would be best, and that is where Thanksgiving has been since, by annual presidential proclamation.

State marker: Congratulations to all whose work resulted in a state historical marker honoring Frances Dorrance. Dorrance (1877-1973) was widely known for her work in the Native American archaeology of the area. She had also been known for her family’s rose-growing business in what became the Dorranceton section of Kingston.

Joe Butkiewicz, former executive editor of the Times Leader, gave the main address on Dorrance’s life and work. The marker is on East Dorrance Street in Kingston. The project was undertaken by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Various historical organizations as well as public officials from Kingston participated in the dedication.

Honor roll: The municipality of Kingston and the Kingston Historical Society recently rededicated the community’s World War II honor roll at the municipal building.

The original honor roll, a temporary structure, had been placed on the grounds of the Hoyt Memorial Library in 1943. Several years ago, the Historical Society retrieved the names from newspapers and newsletters for placement on a new honor roll at the municipal building on Wyoming Avenue.

The refurbished honor roll has approximately 2,400 names and is just inside the front door of the municipal building.

Historical Society project: A recent Times Leader story highlights the Luzerne County Historical Society’s $5.5 million to $6 million expansion project. The plan had been outlined at a recent public meeting.

The society plans to renovate the former St. Cecelia’s Church on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter to include a museum, a research library, a community room and storage space. The society already operates two historic homes – the Swetland and the Dennison – nearby.

Society officials say the Bishop Memorial Library and the original museum, both on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, will remain.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.