Along with Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, you’ll see legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, and a tender Rupert Grint (of “Harry Potter” fame) as the relatable, down-to-earth Bob Cratchit.

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“Ebenezer”

Starring: Johnny Depp, Ian McKellan, Rupert Grint

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

The most hyped Christmas spectacle to hit the screens, no doubt, this entire year is a brand-spanking-new retelling of a Dickens’ classic that has been redone countless times before. Do not let that stop you from viewing yet another version, this time starring Johnny Depp (“Black Mass”) in what should be his comeback role after years of legal drama and tabloid rumors that stuck to him tighter than a dump truck full of super glue!

I think now more than ever the American people could use as much holiday cheer as they can possibly soak up, which is why you can usually find me first in line at my local state store more often than not!

Also along for this spirited, yet familiar supernatural fantasy is legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen (“The Lord of the Rings”) as Jacob Marley, and a tender Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) as the relatable, down-to-earth Bob Cratchit.

Directed by notorious horror director Ti West (“X”), you can easily see his darkened, unique style and thumb holding down on this project tightly. There were many young children in my auditorium, and not being a prude in the least, I do feel this particular version is not suitable for anyone aged 10 or under.

I was quite impressed with “Ebenezer” and found it to be a jolly affair, even if its darkness over-shadowed any true Christmasy feel. That would be my only true complaint. With that being said, superstar Johnny Depp, and this latest updated creation, keep them both coming, as they jingled my bells from start to horse-drawn carriage credit rolls.

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Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.