Graduates of the Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program class of 2026 pose Wednesday evening at the end of their graduation ceremony at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Creative Arts.

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“For once, I didn’t have to prove myself,” Tiffany McCary said, speaking about the acceptance she found at the Amplify women’s leadership program.

“I was able to stand a little taller,” Barb Andricks said, describing how her confidence has grown.

“To lift each other up is the greatest gift we can give,” said Inocencia Torres-Reluzco, who also learned that “it’s OK to advocate for myself.”

McCary, Andricks and Torres-Reluzco are just three of 30 class members who graduated Wednesday evening from the Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program.

The program, which involves attending several educational workshops, is a collaboration among Leadership Northeast, Christine Kiesinger of CEK Communication and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Elevate Women’s Network.

The program recently completed its fifth year and, as Leadership Northeast executive director Jessica Cronauer proudly noted, “We are about to graduate the 150th person. They have shown up for themselves and for each other.”

Amplify is not necessarily about becoming louder or bigger, Kiesinger said, but about “speaking with greater conviction,” and becoming “more deeply heard, more profoundly felt.”

“Amplify was something I didn’t know I needed,” graduate Christie Bonnice said when it was her turn to speak for up to one minute on the stage at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Creative Arts.

Noting that many women pour out their energy to help others, Bonnice said, “Sometimes we forget to pour into ourselves. You’ve got to fill your own cup before you fill others.”

Several participants said taking part in the Amplify program made them feel that they were being nurtured and accepted.

“When I came in, I thought I would have to change everything about myself,” Lugenia Capers, a distribution supervisor at Benco Dental, said during the social hour before the ceremony. “Then I learned that what I thought was a flaw was really a superpower.”

Asked for an example, Capers said people used to tell her she was aggressive. But Amplify has helped her see that “when I care about something, I’m passionate” and to recognize that as a strength. “I just have to moderate it,” she said.

McCary, a therapist for Mountain Top Counseling, has a second job as a nanny. Her three young charges — ages 4, 7, and 9 — came to watch her graduate from the Amplify program. She said she was glad to be an example to the children of the many roles a woman can fill.

“The best part, for me, was hearing other women talk about their challenges,” McCary said. “Even if we’re in different fields, we face some of the same things.”

“It’s been tough, being a woman and a professional,” said Ann Marie Kochuba-Mantione, director of pupil services at Hanover Area School District, who spoke on stage about coaching Cronauer in field hockey when the Leadership Northeast executive director was in middle school.

“She had spunk. She had grit,” Kochuba-Mantione said. “She had resilience.”

After taking part in the Amplify program, perhaps the 30 new graduates would describe themselves that way, too.

In her remarks, Kiesinger urged the graduates to “notice the woman who hasn’t yet found her voice … the young girl sitting on the sidelines … open the door for a woman not yet invited into the room.”

“Now, go and amplify the world!” she said.

Applications for the Amplify class of 2027 will be available on the Leadership Northeast website in January. The class is limited to 30 participants. To join the waitlist, contact Nicole Hurchick at nicole@leadershipnortheast.org.

The Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program class of 2026 includes Barb Andricks, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Debra Boedeker, Noble Biomaterials; Christie Bonnice, State Farm; Juliann Brislin, Allied Center City Skilled Nursing; Lugenia Capers, Benco Dental; Janette Castro, Janette R. Castro Fractional Fundraising & Consulting; Shiloh Coccodrilli, eXp Realty, Team Jesicca Skoloda; Diana Collins Gilmore, University of Scranton; Danielle Dow, Mountain Top Counseling; Brooke Hassel, Geisinger.

Also, Eileen Keats, Peaceful Potter; Kellyann Kenny, Youth Enrichment Project; Ann Marie Kochuba-Mantione, Hanover Area School District; Kristen Martin, King’s College; Jalen Marsico, Fidelity Bank; Tiffany McCary, Mountain Top Counseling; Katie McGlynn, Geisinger; Betsy McGrath Ardizoni, Maternal & Family Health Services; Katelin Mentz, Generation Citizen; Dana Middleton, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

Also, Karli Miller, Peoples Security Bank & Trust; Maura Nealon, Fidelity Bank; Marguerite Tallarico, Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center; Theresa Taylor, Salvadori Center; Julianna Tierney, Geisinger; Inocencia Torres-Reluzco, Luzerne County Head Start; Ashley Walsh, Metz Culinary Management; Angelica Wince, Pest Master of Luzerne County; Jeannie Zaykowski, CASA of Wyoming Valley; Shannon Zimmerman, United Way of Wyoming Valley.