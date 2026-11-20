Members of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association’s Black Diamond Chapter 55 visit the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center as part of Veterans Day activities and make a donation to support food programs for veterans. From left are Tom Iliadis, chapter secretary; William Anagnos; Russell Lloyd, VA Medical Center director; Michael Galagotis, chapter president; and Joseph Knaus, chapter treasurer.
Staff Report
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