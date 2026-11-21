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A totally new experience will greet visitors when the Luzerne County Historical Society opens its Exeter facility in just a few years.

The society described plans for the new building at a public meeting recently.

The former St. Cecilia’s Church on Wyoming Avenue is being converted to a multipurpose building that will include a research library, a community room, an event space and a museum. It will also provide space for storage of the society’s 260,000 artifacts and will permit more of them to be displayed.

The cost is estimated at $5 million to $6 million.

Asked about the future of the longtime facilities in downtown Wilkes-Barre, society officials said the museum behind the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street and the nearby Bishop Memorial Library will remain.

The new building, along Wyoming Avenue in Exeter, will be one of four buildings the society owns on the West Side, the others being the historic Denison and Swetland homesteads (where the public is welcomed for tours) and a building occupied by the society’s director.

The timeline given for construction and opening of the new building was approximately two to three years, but society officials cautioned that the figure is not definite.

The Luzerne County Historical Society has long been a primary destination for people who want to learn more about Wyoming Valley’s history and about their own family histories.

The museum, the society’s original building, opened in 1893 and has permanent and temporary exhibits. For many, an interest in the community’s history began with a family visit there or by visiting with a school or youth group.

The museum has had to double as an event space for talks and public gatherings.

The nearby Bishop Memorial Library, built in 1876, was acquired by the society in 1971 and turned into the research library and office space. It offers thousands of books, maps and photos and is a significant resource for Northeastern Pennsylvania history and genealogy researchers.

Admission to the library is by appointment only. There is no charge for members.

The historic houses on the West Side belonged to 18th-century settlers and community leaders Luke Swetland and Col. Nathan Denison. Just about a mile apart, they offer tours during summers and holiday periods.

The Swetland Homestead is at the corner of Wyoming Avenue (U.S. Route 11) and Swetland Lane, across from the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming. The rooms are outfitted in styles of various historical periods, running from colonial to Victorian era.

The Denison Home, just off Wyoming Avenue in nearby Forty Fort, is focused on the colonial era.

The former St. Cecilia’s Church is in Exeter, just north of the two historic homes along Wyoming Avenue.

Repurposing of the former church will give the society not just more space but more flexibility. It will be easier to hold public programs, such as those for children, in a space specifically designed for them. More of the society’s holdings will have display space.

Color slides presented at the meeting show that all the facilities at the new site will be under one roof.

To inquire about membership in the historical society, go to www.luzernehistory.org.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.