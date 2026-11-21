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The Northeast PA Quilts of Valor chapter recently honored four veterans of the Army and Air Force at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, as part of the Swoyersville Kiwanis Club’s Veterans Day celebration.

The handmade patriotic quilts recognize the veterans for their service. The chapter has awarded more than 250 quilts to local veterans since it formed in 2020.

Honorees are:

• Joanna Shope, of Boiling Springs, enlisted in the Air Force in 1996. After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, she trained at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, and became an imagery analyst apprentice.

She was assigned for six years to the 30th Intelligence Squadron at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. She was deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, and later served with the Joint Analysis Center at RAF Molesworth, England.

With the Imagery Training Division, she served as a noncommissioned officer and trained new imagery analysts from all four branches of the military.

She was honorably discharged in September 2005 after more than nine years of service.

• Robert Savage, of Wyoming, served in the Air Force and Army from 1974 to 2007. He was a noncommissioned officer with assignments across the country, including Dover Air Force Base.

He was deployed to Sather Air Base in Baghdad in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving with the 447th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Unit.

He was honorably discharged in September 2007 after 33 years of service.

• Frank Fosko, of West Wyoming, an Army veteran, began his service in April 1965 and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

During his two years as a clerk-typist, he was deployed to Saigon, Vietnam, where he worked in the U.S. comptroller’s office. He received numerous awards and was honorably discharged in April 1967.

• Ronald Breznay, of Hanover Township, an Army veteran, began his service in June 1973 with basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

He was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he served with the Mechanized 41st Infantry, 2nd Armored Division. He also served in Germany with the 2nd Battalion as a legal clerk and court-martial reporter.

He was honorably discharged in June 1977.

For information about the chapter, email northeastpaquiltsofvalor@gmail.com or visit the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Facebook page.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.