Stacey Novak, left, of Rustic Cottage, sells some of her Christmas items to Kimberley Rosentel, right, during the 2025 Women’s Network Christmas Party & Marketplace.

Stacey Novak, left, of Rustic Cottage, sells some of her Christmas items to Kimberley Rosentel, right, during the 2025 Women’s Network Christmas Party & Marketplace.

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The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) will hold the Annual Women’s Network Holiday Party & Marketplace from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Keystone Grand Ballroom and Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president, and Brandi Bartush, GPCC administrator/special events coordinator, said there will be cocktails, cash bar, dinner stations and complimentary Cosmo fountain available.

Dozens of area crafters will be set up selling products throughout the evening.

A brief program will be held.

The cost for Women’s Network members is $50 and for others is $60.

Reservations must be returned by no later than Friday, Nov. 27, to the GPCC by emailing Brandi at info@pittstonchamber.org or calling 570-655-1424.