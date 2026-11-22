The Baked Stuffed Shells are a delicious Italian dish on the menu at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter.

The CBR Pizza is one of more than a dozen specialty pizzas on the menu at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter. There is a pizza type for everyone: meat lovers, vegans, Old Forge-style fans and more.

The dining room at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant is cozy. When Mike visited on Thursday, business was non-existent due to the water main repair work on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

Due to water main work on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter and West Pittston, customers couldn’t easily access some businesses last week, including Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant, where Mike dined on Thursday. He loved the food and was happy to find an alternative entrance behind the restaurant.

Artwork on the walls of Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter depicts beautiful scenes from Italy’s Amalfi Coast, a popular tourist destination for travelers from around the world.

The CBR Pizza is one of more than a dozen specialty pizzas on the menu at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter. There is a pizza type for everyone: meat lovers, vegans, Old Forge-style fans and more.

Artwork on the walls of Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter depicts beautiful scenes from Italy’s Amalfi Coast, a popular tourist destination for travelers from around the world.

The Baked Stuffed Shells are a delicious Italian dish on the menu at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant in Exeter.

Due to water main work on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter and West Pittston, customers couldn’t easily access some businesses last week, including Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant, where Mike dined on Thursday. He loved the food and was happy to find an alternative entrance behind the restaurant.

The dining room at Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant is cozy. When Mike visited on Thursday, business was non-existent due to the water main repair work on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

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Sometimes, it feels like I’ll do anything for a good meal.

Such was the case Thursday night when I had my mind set on visiting Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

My friend, the Rev. James Alco, told me about the new-ish Italian pizzeria two weeks ago.

I had it on my physical and mental calendar that I would visit Thursday. As I was watching the local evening news, though, I saw that water repairs in the roadway were hindering traffic from getting there (and other businesses around Exeter and West Pittston).

An interview with an Amalfi employee confirmed they were open, but that business was understandably slow.

I still decided to venture there, thinking even if I had to park a mile away, I would support them that evening.

While it was impossible to park on Wyoming Avenue or next to the restaurant on Lincoln Street due to the crews and equipment, it was possible to drive down Schooley Avenue in Exeter, make a right onto Cedar Street and then make a right onto Lincoln Street to access Amalfi’s parking lot from behind.

Upon entering the restaurant, it felt like a blizzard. There was one table with two women and absolutely noone else. I looked at the staff and immediately felt their pain.

I sat down, perused the menu and made small talk with the waitress. She’d been there all day and served just two tables due to the water main work outside. Even DoorDash drivers couldn’t figure out how to get there, so the takeout business was suffering, too.

I felt proud I wasn’t deterred and still made it there.

They have more than a dozen specialty pizzas on the menu, such as The Mamma Mia Pizza, Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, Shrimp Pizza, White Broccoli Tomato Pizza, Vegetable Pizza, Meat Lover Pizza and more. Those are in addition to the classic pie and Old Forge style.

I chose the CBR Pizza, which was chicken, bacon and ranch together on a freshly baked pie. It was on the thicker side and filling, so I made sure only to have two slices before the main meal (bonus: I had pizza leftover for Friday lunch).

I wanted a class Italian dish for dinner, so had the Baked Chicken Parmesan. It was two nice-sized chicken breasts with melted cheese over angel hair pasta.

I also tried the Baked Stuffed Shells, which were delicious.

As I sat there eating, I couldn’t help but think of people missing out on this food.

Many will remember the spot as the former Januzzi’s Pizza. Amalfi has been open for just 6 months. Business was good at first, but with repeated work outside it’s made access tricky.

No matter what, I was thrilled to finally make it to Amalfi Pizzeria & Restaurant.

Besides the pizza and Italian dishes, there are sandwiches, subs, salads, strombolis, wings and desserts on the menu.

I wish them the best and hope business picks up again soon.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.