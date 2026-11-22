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On several occasions I have been asked my opinion about something that many professionals may grapple with during their career. It concerns how to self-identify, but I am not referring to gender or sexual preference.

What is the appropriate signature to use after one’s name for indicating degrees, credentialing, licensing or status position in one’s professional and personal lives?

G: What needs to be considered is where this information will be used, and where it may ultimately be disseminated. A proper descriptor will be relevant in any number of places where great weight is put on not only one’s educational level, but on past and current professional experiences. This identifier may be required for a resume, a social networking site, a bio for publication, a pitch for business or professional opportunities, or become the signature line on one’s email accounts.

This is information that should reflect truthfully what has been achieved, but more importantly, it should convey what is the most relevant feature of the person. If one has advanced degrees, whether academic or technical, as valuable as they are, they may not be the most pertinent fact in every situation where an identifier is indicated. For example, if someone attains the degree of PhD or a medical doctor, or some other highly specialized academic standing, that certification may be superseded by something even more notable. Examples: the position of elected politician or other government administrator, or being a New York Times best-selling author.

Consider the case of the late Michael Crighton. He graduated from Harvard Medical School but did not practice medicine. He went on to sell mega copies of numerous books and sold rights to several of them that became uber successful movies. When one thinks of what Crighton would have self-identified as during the era of his great commercial successes, first and foremost it likely would not have been his credentialling from Harvard, nor would I have recommended that it be that.

Life can be long for many of us, and with that can come a number of work incarnations, as we live in an economic culture that tends to incentivize changing jobs and/or even careers, with broad freedom for citizens to pursue a variety of passions or develop several skill sets. I once counseled an airline pilot who flew for a major carrier. After many years of flying successfully, and having enjoyed that career, he came to realize being a commercial pilot was not his life purpose. He decided to retain his license to fly but moved in another direction, totally out of the aviation field. Would he have been correct in indicating pilot after his name on any current profile? Not necessarily. Depending on where he was sharing

his personal information, indicating his current focus/interest or his new, gainful employment that had nothing to do with airplanes, would perhaps be preferable.

Some people have a difficult time letting go of one phase of their life’s work and the identity formed from that. They will cling to their identifier as though it’s the fingerprint of their soul, making detachment from that time of life, or their status, particularly agonizing. But a significant credential or job position, however passionately embraced, should not be what we anchor our self-identity or self-worth to. Nor is it wise to consider what is most meaningful in life as being a title or role, with few exceptions.

In my playbook, parenting or being guardian to another person, is the standout. First and foremost, those of us who took on the role of parenting willingly, have discovered the depth and breadth of that responsibility and commitment. Doing it at the highest level of unconditional love requires we elevate “other” above “ourself.” This is generally not demanded with most other jobs.

It is, however, with first responders and military members. They have the awareness that they are making sacrifices every day. Potentially, their lives and/or health are at risk while in service to others. The fact that they have any success on the job is because of team work. But even these safe guarders of freedom and life, all first responders, know they are more than their current role as possible hero. Their work is just one position of many they will assume during their lifetime.

If a person is retired, or no longer credentialled in their field, there is nothing wrong with indicating that. Whether former, or emeritus, or retired, all such identifiers carry great distinction. These are honorable designations that should be used with joy, rather than sadness that the person is no longer the top dog or chief so-and-so of some prestigious organization or group. To be able to identify as retired or emeritus from a career of tremendous worth and satisfaction is actually a gift. Not everyone will get to that mark.

We are more than titles or letters that follow our name. If we are to regard our integrity as important as those, we are to present to the world what we are now as precisely as we can.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS,” the novel “Just Dance the Steps,” and the romantacy “Wynter’s Dream.” She edited the book “Sexual Healing for Dummies and Others.” Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.

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Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS” and the novel “Just Dance the Steps.” Her new romantacy “WYNTER’S DREAM” is now available. Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.